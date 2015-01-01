पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धालुओं के लिए पहल:राम मंदिर को एयरपोर्ट और रेलवे स्टेशन से जोड़ेगा पर्यटन विभाग, जल्द शुरू होगी 1200 करोड़ रुपए की रोप-वे परियोजना

यूपी के अयोध्या में पर्यटन विभाग की ओर से नई कवायद शुरू की गई है। अधिकारियों की माने तो यहां जल्द ही रोप वे की शुरुआत की जाएगी जिसके तहत मंदिर को रेलवे और हवाईअड्डे से जोड़ा जाएगा।
  • इसके तहत एयरपोर्ट, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टेशन, व राम मंदिर रोपवे योजना से जुड़ेंगे

उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या में राम मंदिर को एयरपोर्ट रेलवे स्टेशन बस स्टेशन को रोप वे जोड़ने की योजना तैयार हो रही है। इसके लिए 1200 करोड़ की इस परियोजना का निर्माण पर्यटन विभाग करवाएगा।इस परियोजना का प्रेजेंटेशन सर्किट हाउस में पर्यटन मंत्री नीलकंठ तिवारी के सामने पिछले महीने हो चुका है।

अयोध्या विकास प्राधिकरण के आयुक्त विशाल सिंह ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि अब श्रद्धालु रोप वे के रास्ते सीधे राम लला के दर्शन के लिए मंदिर परिसर में पहुंच सकेंगे।सिंह के मुताबिक यह प्राजेक्ट यूपी पर्यटन विभाग बनवाएगा। नगर निगम इसमें कोआर्डिनेट करेगा।

स्विटजरलैंड की कम्पनी से चल रही बातचीत

उनके मुताबिक स्विट्जरलैंड की कंपनी से इसके निर्माण को लेकर वार्ता चल रही है। वहीं पर्यटन विभाग इसका डीपीआर तैयार करेगा। नगर आयुक्त के मुताबिक सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की परिकल्पना है कि देश विदेश से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को राम लला का दर्शन सुलभ व सुविधा जनक तरीके से मिलने में कोई दिक्कत न आए। इसको लेकर सभी विकल्प पर बातचीत चल रही है। साथ ही अयोध्या के समग्र विकास की योजना भी बनाई जा रही है।

