बाहुबली MLA को राहत:आगरा जेल में बंद विजय मिश्रा को गैंगस्टर एक्ट की स्पेशल कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत; दो मकानों के ध्वस्तीकरण पर लगी रोक

प्रयागराजएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
ज्ञानपुर सीट से विधायक विजय मिश्रा वर्तमान में जेल में हैं।
  • विजय मिश्र की पत्नी की अर्जी पर कोर्ट ने दिया फैसला
  • अल्लापुर स्थित प्रॉपर्टी को ध्वस्त करना चाहता है पीडीए

भदोही के ज्ञानपुर विधानसभा सीट से बाहुबली विधायक विजय मिश्र गैंगस्टर एक्ट की विशेष अदालत से बुधवार को बड़ी राहत मिली है। अदालत ने विजय मिश्रा के दो मकानों के ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई पर अगले आदेशों तक रोक लगा दी है। न्यायधीश संजय कुमार शक्ल ने यह आदेश विजय मिश्रा की पत्नी रामलली मिश्रा की अर्जी पर दिया है। विजय वर्तमान में आगरा जेल में बंद हैं।

हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों का हवाला देकर एकल पीठ ने ध्वस्तीकरण पर लगाई रोक

एकल पीठ ने कहा कि संपत्ति न्यायालय के अधीन सील की गई है। इस संपत्ति को रिलीज करने की कार्यवाही विचाराधीन है। हाईकोर्ट ने रिलीज मामले को तीन माह के भीतर निस्तारित करने का आदेश जनवरी 2020 में दिया है। यदि संपत्ति ध्वस्त कर दी जाएगी तो यह उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश का उल्लंघन होगा। ऐसी स्थिति में संपत्ति के ध्वस्त किए जाने से रोका जाना आवश्यक है। गैंगस्टर कोर्ट में राम लली मिश्र ने यह प्रार्थना पत्र राज्य बनाम विजय मिश्र धारा 2/3 गैंगस्टर एक्ट, थाना सिविल लाइंस, वर्ष 2003 के मुकदमे में विजय कुमार मिश्र की ओर से वर्ष 2017 में दिए गए रिलीज प्रार्थना पत्र की सुनवाई के मामले में प्रस्तुत किया है।

पत्नी ने अर्जी में कहा- पति का संपत्ति पर कोई कब्जा नहीं

वकील एसए नसीम ने बताया कि विजय मिश्रा की पत्नी रामलली ने अपनी अर्जी में कहा है कि प्रयागराज शहर के जॉर्जटाउन थाना क्षेत्र के अल्लापुर इलाके में स्थित मकान नंबर 1/2 एवं 13/16 बाघम्बरी हाउसिंग स्कीम, अल्लापुर इलाहाबाद उनकी संपत्ति है। इस संपत्ति में विजय मिश्रा का कोई हक या कब्जा नहीं है। पहले ही दोनों मकानों को गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत गलत तरीके से सील किया जा चुका है। दोनों मकान न्यायालय के अधीन व उसी के कब्जे में है। लेकिन प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण दोनों मकानों को मानचित्र के विपरीत बताकर ध्वस्त करना चाहता है। जबकि, वह स्वयं मकान के उस हिस्से को तोड़ना चाहती हैं, जो मानचित्र के विपरीत निर्माण किया जाना बताया जाता है

