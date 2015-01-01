पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Mayawati BSP Deoria Latest News Updates: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati Appoints Bhim Rajbhar As State President Deoria Leader Abhayanath Quits Party

बसपा में मोहभंग व फेरबदल:मायावती ने भीम राजभर को बनाया प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, मुनकाद अली को उनके पद से छुट्टी, देवरिया में प्रत्याशी रहे अभयनाथ ने इस्तीफा दिया

लखनऊ19 मिनट पहले
बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने संगठन में फेरबदल किया है।
  • मुनकाद अली पश्चिमी यूपी में मुस्लिमों का बड़ा चेहरा
  • आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर फेरबदल की संभावना

बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) अध्यक्ष मायावती ने रविवार को संगठन में बड़ा फेरबदल किया है। उन्होंने मऊ जिले के रहने वाले आजमगढ़ मंडल के कोऑर्डिनेटर भीम राजभर को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाया है। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने ट्वीट कर दी है। वहीं, पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद और पश्चिमी यूपी में बसपा का एक बड़ा चेहरा मुनकाद अली को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के पद से हटा दिया गया है। माना जा रहा यूपी में हुए राज्यसभा चुनाव के दौरान बसपा के मुस्लिम विधायक के बगावत को न संभाल पाने की वजह से हटाया गया है। लेकिन इसी बीच देवरिया में बसपा को झटका भी लगा है। यहां उप चुनाव में उम्मीदवार रहे अभयनाथ त्रिपाठी ने बसपा से त्यागपत्र दे दिया है और पार्टी के कई नेताओं पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं।

देवरिया सीट पर हुए उपचुनाव में उम्मीदवार रहे अभयनाथ त्रिपाठी।
देवरिया के प्रत्याशी रहे अभयनाथ ने क्या कहा?

अभयनाथ त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि, उन्होंने पार्टी की गलत नीतियों के चलते इस्तीफा दिया है। उन्होंने पार्टी के कोआर्डिनेटरों पर मानसिक प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाया। कहा कि बसपा अपने मूल उद्देश्यों से भटक गई है। अब केवल परिवारवाद व निजी स्वार्थ पर काम कर रही है। जनता भविष्य में इसका जवाब देगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं जनता की सेवा करने के लिए राजनीति में आया हूं और आगे भी करता रहूंगा। बता दें कि साल 2017 में अभयनाथ त्रिपाठी विधानसभा के आम चुनाव में भी बसपा के प्रत्याशी थे और उपचुनाव में भी पार्टी के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ा। लेकिन दोनों में उन्हें हार मिली।

पहले उत्तराखंड का प्रभार छीना गया था

इससे पहले बसपा प्रमुख ने बीते सिंतबर माह 2020 में यूपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष से हटाए गए पूर्व सांसद मुनकाद अली को उत्तराखंड प्रभारी के पद मुक्त किया था। मुनकाद अली ने अलीगढ़ आगरा मंडल के सेक्टर से बदलकर अब पूर्वांचल के चार मंडलों की जिम्मेदारी अपने को मिलने का बात मानी है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक आगरा अलीगढ़ मंडल के सेक्टर पर नौशाद अली को मुनकाद अली की जगह लगाया गया हैं, वह गोरेलाल जाटव के साथ संगठन का काम रहे हैं।

मुनकाद अली के बसपा छोड़ने की चर्चा
सितंबर 2019 में बनाए गए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मुनकाद अली के बसपा छोड़ने की चर्चा पार्टी में चल रही है। वहीं यूपी में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान बसपा की मुस्लिम विधायकों के द्वारा किए गए बगावत को न रोक पाने बड़ी वजह मानी जा रही है। मुनकाद अली लगातार पार्टी में मुस्लिम को जोड़ पाने में असफल दिखाए दे रहे हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक मुनकाद अली बसपा पार्टी छोड़कर भीम आर्मी या सपा पार्टी जॉइन कर सकते हैं।

