लव जिहाद के खिलाफ आवाज:बीजेपी विधायक संगीत सोम ने लव जिहाद को बताया आतंकवाद का हिस्सा, कहा- जेहादियों को उनकी भाषा में ही समझाना होगा

मेरठ26 मिनट पहले
संगीत सोम ने अपना यह बयान फेसबुक लाइव के दौरान दिया। करीब 13 मिनट के अपने फेसबुक लाइव के दौरान उन्होंने लव जिहाद पर ही फोकस रखा।
  • मेरठ के सरधना विधानसभा से विधायक हैं संगीत सोम
  • फेसबुक लाइव के माध्यम से सोम ने दिया बयान

उत्तर प्रदेश में मेरठ से भाजपा विधायक संगीत सोम अपने बयान को लेकर एक बार फिर से चर्चा में है। इस बार उन्होंने लव जिहाद को लेकर अपना जो बयान दिया है उसमें कहा कि लव जिहाद आतंकवाद का ही हिस्सा है। उन्होंने कहा कि लव जेहादियों को उनकी ही भाषा में सबक सिखाना होगा।

संगीत सोम ने अपना यह बयान फेसबुक लाइव के दौरान दिया। करीब 13 मिनट के अपने फेसबुक लाइव के दौरान उन्होंने लव जिहाद पर ही फोकस रखा। इस दौरान उन्होंने विपक्ष पर भी जमकर हमला बोला। संगीत सोम ने कहा कि आज लव जिहाद पूरे देश में बड़ी समस्या बनता जा रहा है। जिस तरह औरंगजेब, तैमूर, बाबर ने भारत में आकर पूरे देश में धर्म परिवर्तन कराने का काम किया था ठीक उसी तर्ज पर पूरे देश में लव जिहाद चल रहा है।

सोम ने कहा, ''अपने हाथ पर कलावा बांध कर समुदाय विशेष के युवक फर्जी हिंदू नाम रखकर भोली-भाली हिन्दू बेटियों को बहला फुसला कर उन्हें प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर ब्लैक मेल कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद उनके साथ क्या किया जा रहा है यह सब जानते हैं। भोली भाली बेटियां उनके बहकावे में आ जाती हैं। उनका धर्म परिवर्तन कराया जा रहा है। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने भी टिप्पणी की है।''

विपक्ष पर बोला हमला
विधायक संगीत सोम ने विपक्ष पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि जिस तरीके से राजनीतिक पार्टियां एक वर्ग विशेष को समर्थन करने का काम कर रही है, उससे जेहादियों का मनोबल बढ़ रहा है। कहा कि प्रदेश की योगी सरकार निष्पक्ष काम कर रही है। प्रदेश सरकार ने सीबीआई जांच करायी और कोर्ट में भी हलफनामा दिया कि कोर्ट अपनी ​निगरानी में जांच कराये, हमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। लेकिन अखिलेश सरकार ने कभी कोई सीबीआई जांच के लिए नहीं भेजा, क्योंकि उनके मन में पाप था।

क्यों नहीं गए पीड़िता के घर
संगीत सोम ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी और अखिलेश यादव ने यूपी में बवाल काटने का काम किया, यदि वह जायज था तो इनमें से कोई भी निकिता के घर क्यों नहीं जा रहा। विपक्ष पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि विपक्ष केवल वोट बैंक की राजनीति कर रहा है। विपक्ष को केवल एक समुदाय विशेष का वोट चाहिए। विपक्ष को देश के 120 करोड़ हिन्दू का वोट नहीं चाहिए, बल्कि 25 करोड़ मुस्लिम समुदाय का वोट चाहिए। लाइव के दौरान संगीत सोम ने लव जिहाद से जुड़ी घटनाओं के बारे में भी बताया।

