पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Bolero Filled With Barariis Caught In The Standing Truck, Half A Dozen Children Were Among The Dead, The Bodies Cut Out From The Cutter

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क हादसे में 14 की मौत:खड़े ट्रक में भिड़ी बारातियों से भरी बोलेरो, मरने वालों में आधा दर्जन बच्चे भी शामिल, कटर से काटकर निकाले शव

प्रतापगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यहां मानिकपुर थाना क्षेत्र में भीषण हादसा हुआ है जिसमे 14 लोगों की मौत हो गयी है। मृतकों में आधा दर्जन बच्चे शामिल हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक बोलेरो में 14 लोग सवार थे। बोलेरो प्रयागराज हाइवे पर तेज रफ़्तार से चल रही थी।

अचानक ड्राइवर को झपकी आ गयी और बोलेरो खड़े ट्रक में घुस गयी। जिससे बोलेरो के बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गयी। भीषण हादसे से मौके पर चीख पुकार मच गयी। आधी रात हल्ला सुन स्थानीय लोग मदद को भागे। सूचना के बाद पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद राहत बचाव कार्य शुरू किया गया। कटर से काट कर निकाले गए शवबोलेरो और ट्रक की भिडंत इतनी जबरदस्त हुई कि बोलेरो के आगे का हिस्सा ही उड़ गया । बोलेरो में बुरी तरह फंसे शवों को निकालने में भी काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

जिसके बाद पुलिस ने कटर से बोलेरो के दरवाजे वगैरह काटे फिर शवों को निकाला गया। मौके पर पहुंचे स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक़ किसी के सिर में चोट आई तो किसी का पैर टूटा पड़ा था। सभी बारातियों को इतनी बुरी तरह से चोट आई जिसकी वजह से कोई जीवित नहीं बच सका।बरात से लौट रही बोलेरोपुलिस के मुताबिक सभी मृतकों की शिनाख्त कर ली गयी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक़ कुंडा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के चौंसा जिरगापुर गांव के संतलाल यादव के बेटे सुनील की गुरूवार को नवाबगंज थाना क्षेत्र के शेखपुरा गांव में शादी थी। बरात में शामिल होने के बाद 14 लोगों को लेकर एक बोलेरो गांव लौट रही थी जिसके बाद यह हादसा हुआ।

मरने वालों की हुई शिनाख्तसभी 14 मृतकों में से 12 चौंसा जिरगापुर के रहने वाले हैं। जबकि ड्राइवर और एक 9 साल का बच्चा अलग गांव के रहने वाले हैं।पारसनाथ (ड्राइवर) (40) मिथिलेश कुमार (17)बबलू (22)अभिमन्यु (28)रामसमुझ (40)नान भैया (55)दयाराम (40)दिनेश (40) पवन (10) अमन (7)अंश (9)गौरव (10) सचिन (12)हिमांशु (12)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें