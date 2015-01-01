पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CAA-NRC की आड़ में दंगा भड़काने का आरोप:शिया धर्मगुरु मौलाना सैफ अब्बास समेत 14 पर 5-5 हजार का इनाम घोषित; लखनऊ में चस्पा हुए पोस्टर, कुर्की की तैयारी

लखनऊ6 मिनट पहले
शिया धर्मगुरु मौलाना अब्बास।
  • बीते साल 19 दिसंबर को लखनऊ में हुई थी हिंसा
  • ठाकुरगंज पुलिस ने जारी किया वांछितों के पोस्टर

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में बीते साल CAA-NRC (नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और राष्ट्रीय नागरिकता रजिस्टर) की आड़ में चार थाना क्षेत्रों में हिंसा हुई थी। इस मामले में लखनऊ कमिश्नरेट ने एक्शन शुरू कर दिया है। गुरुवार को शिया धर्मगुरु मौलाना अब्बास समेत 14 अन्य आरोपियों पर 5-5 हजार रुपए का इनाम तय किया है। इनमें से आठ आरोपियों को वांटेड घोषित किया गया है। इस बाबत पुराने लखनऊ जैसे चौक, हसनगंज आदि क्षेत्र व आरोपियों के घर के बाहर पोस्टर चस्पा कराए गए हैं।

पुलिस द्वारा जारी वांछितों के पोस्टर।
पुलिस द्वारा जारी वांछितों के पोस्टर।

17 दिसंबर 2019 को भड़की थी हिंसा

बता दें कि साल 2019 में अफगानिस्तान, पाकिस्तान व बांग्लादेश में प्रताड़ित हिंदुओं को भारत में नागरिकता देने के लिए नागरिकता संशोधन कानून बनाया था। इसके बाद देशभर में हिंसक घटनाएं हुईं। राजधानी लखनऊ भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा। यहां 19 दिसंबर 2019 को चार थाना क्षेत्रों में सीसीए/एनआरसी के विरोध में उग्र प्रदर्शन किया गया। विरोध के आड़ में साजिश के तहत उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस पर हमला बोल दिया था। पथराव और गोलीबारी में कई लोग घायल हो गए थे। परिवर्तन चौक पर पुलिस की गाड़ियों में आग तक लगा दी गई थी। वहीं, हुसैनाबाद पुलिस चौकी में भी उपद्रवियों ने आगजनी की थी। इस मामले में हजरतगंज, कैसरबाग, ठाकुरगंज, हसनगंज व चौक थाने में दर्जनों एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी।

सरेंडर करने की फिराक में आरोपी
हिंसा भड़काने के आरोपित पुलिस की सख्ती व कुर्की के आदेश के बाद कोर्ट में आत्मसमर्पण की फिराक में हैं। वहीं, पुलिस इन्हें हर हालात में गिरफ्तारी करने की तैयारी कर चुकी है। इसके लिए कोर्ट से लेकर इनके करीबियों तक पर चौबीस घंटे नजर बनाए हुए है। सभी के खिलाफ पुलिस ने पांच-पांच हजार का इनाम घोषित करने के साथ कुर्की की प्रक्रिया के तहत ठाकुरगंज पुलिस ने सभी के घर के बाहर डुगडुगी पिटवाई और नोटिस चस्पा कर दी।

इन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने के प्रयास में जुटी पुलिस।
इन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने के प्रयास में जुटी पुलिस।

ठाकुरगंज थाने में 27 आरोपित थे, 11 गिरफ्तार हो चुके

संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त नवीन अरोरा ने बताया कि हिंसा भड़काने के आरोपित मोहम्मद आलम, मोहम्मद ताहिर, रिजवान, नयाब, अहसन, इरशाद, हसन व इरशाद गैंगस्टर एक्ट में वांछित हैं, जो हिंसा के बाद से फरार हैं। ठाकुरगंज थाने में दर्ज मामले में कुल 27 आरोपित थे। इनमें 11 को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था, जबकि एक ने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया था। वहीं सात आरोपितों ने कोर्ट से अरेस्ट स्टे ले रखा है।

