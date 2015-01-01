पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Cake Cut On Mulayam Singh Yadav's Birthday; Akhilesh Yadav Said Workers Should Resolve To Fulfill The Socialist Dream

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

82 साल के हुए मुलायम:मुलायम सिंह यादव ने काटा केक, PM मोदी ने भी दी जन्मदिन की बधाई; अखिलेश यादव ने कहा- समाजवादी सपने को पूरा करने का संकल्प लें कार्यकर्ता

लखनऊ6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपने 82वें जन्मदिन के अवसर पर पार्टी कार्यालय पर केक काटते पूर्व सीएम मुलायम सिंह यादव।
  • विक्रमादित्य मार्ग पर बैंड बाजे के साथ मनाया गया जन्मदिन
  • होर्डिंग पोस्टर बैनर से मार्ग और कार्यालय को सजाया गया

समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव रविवार को 82 साल के हो गए। इस मौके पर वह सपा कार्यालय पहुंचे जहां अखिलेश यादव और पार्टी नेताओं की मौजूदगी में उन्होंने केक काटा। इस दौरान अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि समाजवादी पार्टी के हर एक कार्यकर्ता को नेताजी का सपना पूरा करने के लिए संकल्प लेना चाहिए। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी मुलायम को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए अपनी शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि समाजवादी पार्टी की अपनी रणनीति है उस पर हम आगे बढ़ेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि, समाज के हर हिस्से से बधाई आती है। प्रधानमंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री, लोकसभा स्पीकर, केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी जी को सभी को धन्यवाद देता हूं।

बैनर पोस्टर से पटा कार्यालय
सपा कार्यालय और मुलायम सिंह के आवास विक्रमादित्य मार्ग को सजाया गया है। विक्रमादित्य मार्ग पर बैंड बाजे बजाए गए और होर्डिंग पोस्टर बैनर से मार्ग और कार्यालय को सजाया गया हैं। कार्यकर्ता नारे लगा रहे धरती पुत्र मुलायम सिंह का जन्मदिन बधाई हो। इस मौके पर यहां पर बैंड बाजा घोड़े बग्गी के साथ कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

इसमें समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता कार्यकर्ता अनीस राजा अपने तमाम समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे और उन्होंने रक्तदान में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। पार्टी कार्यालय पर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव,अहमद हसन,सुनील सिंह साजन,राजपाल कश्यप सहित कई वरिष्ठ नेता और कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। इस अवसर पर लाल बहादुर शास्‍त्री मार्ग स्‍थ‍ित प्रसपा कार्यालय में केक काटा गया। प्रसपा के राष्‍ट्रीय महासचिव आदित्‍य यादव ने केक काटकर उनकी लंबी आयु की कामना की।

पीएम मोदी ने दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रविवार को समाजवादी नेता और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव से फोन पर बात कर उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी और कहा कि वह देश के उन वरिष्ठ और अनुभवी नेताओं में शुमार हैं जो कृषि और ग्रामीण विकास के प्रति भावुक रहते हैं। पीएम ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मुलायम सिंह यादव जी से बात की और उन्हें जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं दीं। वह देश के उन वरिष्ठ और अनुभवी नेताओं में हैं जो कृषि और ग्रामीण विकास के प्रति भावुक रहते हैं। मैं उनके स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु जीवन की कामना करता हूं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजयपुर समेत 8 जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद, नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा; शादी में जाने पर छूट - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें