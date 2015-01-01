पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Case Of Eviction Of Azam Khan's Sister's Bungalow; High Court Seeks Response From Municipal Corporation, Hearing Will Be Held Again Today

बंगले पर रार:आजम खान की बहन के बंगले को खाली कराने का मामला; हाईकोर्ट ने नगर निगम से मांगा जवाब, आज फिर होगी सुनवाई

लखनऊ22 मिनट पहले
पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री और सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खान की बहन को अलाट किए गए सरकारी बंगले पर आज सुनवाई होगी।
  • निखत अफलक की याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने दिया फैसला
  • बंगला खाली कराने को लेकर कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया था

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ ने पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री आजम खान की बहन निखत अफलाक के रिवर बैंक कॉलोनी स्थित सरकारी बंगले को खाली कराने के मामले में कारण बताओ नोटिस को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर लखनऊ नगर निगम से उसका पक्ष पूछा है। कोर्ट ने नगर निगम के वकील नमित शर्मा को अफलाक के वकील को उन दस्तावेजों को सौंपने का निर्देश दिया है जिनके आधार पर उसे कारण बताओ नोटिस दी गई है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई मंगलवार को होगी।

यह आदेश जस्टिस पंकज मित्तल और जस्टिस सौरभ लवानिया की पीठ ने निखत अफलाक की याचिका पर दिया। याचिका में कहा गया है कि याची को 24 अगस्त 2020 को कारण बताओ नोटिस भेजा गया जो ए-2/1, रिवर बैंक कॉलोनी बंगला खाली कराने के संबंध में था। कहा गया है कि बंगला खाली कराने के लिए जो आधार उसे बताया जा रहा है, उसका कारण बताओ नोटिस उन्हें नहीं दिया गया है।

बंगला खाली करने के आधार को बताया गलत

याची के वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता एचजीएस परिहार ने दलील दी कि बंगला खाली कराने के दो आधार बताए गए हैं। पहला याची उक्त बंगले में निवास नहीं करती बल्कि रामपुर जनपद में निवास करती है और दूसरा 9 फरवरी 1951 की पॉलिसी के मुताबिक उक्त बंगला सरकारी अधिकारियों के लिए ही आवंटित किया जा सकता है। अधिवक्ता का कहना था कि याची को बंगला खाली कराने के दूसरे आधार अर्थात सरकारी अधिकारियों के लिए आवंटन के आधार का कारण बताओ नोटिस नहीं जारी किया गया है।

