अग्निकांड:मुजफ्फरनगर के मिलन सिनेमा मार्केट में लगी आग, 4 गाड़ी जलकर राख, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां राहत-बचाव में जुटी

मुजफ्फरनगर3 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो मुजफ्फरनगर की है। आग की लपटों को देखकर आसपास अफरा तफरी मच गई।
  • शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला
  • कारों के पास पड़े थे सिलेंडर, बड़ा हादसा टला

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में बुधवार की शाम मिलन सिनेमा मार्केट स्थित एक कार रिपेयरिंग सेंटर में भीषण आग लग गई। जिससे सेंटर में खड़ी चार कार जलकर राख हो गई। कारों के पास सिलेंडर पड़े थे। लेकिन समय रहते उन्हें बाहर कर लिया गया। इससे बड़ा हादसा टल गया। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस व दमकल सर्विस ने राहत बचाव कार्य शुरू किया है। फिलहाल जनहानि की कोई सूचना नहीं है। दमकल कर्मी आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास में जुटे हैं। यह मामला शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र का है।

