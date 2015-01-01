पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में वक्फ संपत्तियों की बिक्री का मामला:शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन वसीम रिजवी पर CBI ने दर्ज की दो FIR, घोटाले का है आरोप

लखनऊ44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उत्तर प्रदेश शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन रहते हुए वसीम रिजवी पर घोटाले का आरोप है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • प्रयागराज और कानपुर में वक्फ संपत्तियों की खरीद-फरोख्त व ट्रांसफर में धोखाधड़ी का मामला पूर्व में प्रकाश में आया था
  • साल 2019 में यूपी सरकार ने CBI जांच की सिफारिश की थी, पूर्व में दर्ज FIR को CBI ने बनाया आधार

केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी (CBI) ने शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन वसीम रिजवी के खिलाफ दो FIR दर्ज किया है। मामला लखनऊ और प्रयागराज में वक्फ संपत्तियों की खरीद फरोख्त में धोखाधड़ी से जुड़ा है। FIR में दो अधिकारी और तीन अन्य लोगों के नाम भी शामिल हैं। प्रयागराज कोतवाली में 8 अगस्त 2016 को वक्फ की संपत्ति बेचने पर और हजरतगंज में 27 मार्च 2017 को कानपुर की वक्फ संपत्ति ट्रांसफर करने पर FIR हुई थी।

पूर्व में दर्ज FIR को बनाया गया आधार

दरअसल, उत्तर प्रदेश शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन रहते हुए वसीम रिजवी पर घोटाले का आरोप है। CBI की एंटी करप्शन टीम की पहली FIR प्रयागराज मामले से जुड़ी है। जिसमें सिर्फ वसीम रिजवी का ही नाम है। प्रयागराज (इलाहाबाद) का मामला 2016 में इमामबाड़ा गुलाम हैदर में कथित अतिक्रमण और दुकानों के अवैध निर्माण से संबंधित है, जबकि लखनऊ का मामला 2009 में कानपुर के स्वरूप नगर में जमीन हड़पने के मामले में है। इसमें वसीम रिजवी समेत चार अन्य आरोपी बनाए गए हैं।

अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने 11 अक्टूबर 2019 को केंद्रीय कार्मिक और प्रशिक्षण विभाग के सचिव को पत्र लिखा था। इस पत्र में प्रयागराज व लखनऊ में दर्ज FIR का जिक्र था। CBI ने यूपी सरकार की सिफारिश पर इस मामले में जांच शुरू कर दी थी। अब CBI की एंटी करप्शन टीम ने IPC की धारा 409, 420 व 506 के तहत वसीम रिजवी, शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी गुलाम सैयद रिजवी व वक्फ इंस्पेक्टर वाकर रजा के अलावा नरेश कृष्ण सोमानी व विजय कृष्ण सोमानी को नामजद किया है।​​​​​​​

अल्पसंख्यक मंत्री बोले- योगी सरकार कर रही न्याय
योगी कैबिनेट में अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण विभाग के मंत्री मोहसिन रजा ने कहा कि, शिया व सुन्नी, दोनों ही वक्फ बोर्ड में गड़बड़ी हैं। शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन के खिलाफ CBI ने FIR दर्ज की है। तमाम शिकायत मिलने के बाद मेरे द्वारा कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया था। पिछली सरकारों में हजारों करोड़ की वक्फ संपत्ति बेची और बर्बाद की गई है। प्रदेश की योगी सरकार दोषियों को जेल भेजने से लेकर, पीड़ितों के साथ न्याय कराने का काम करेगी। यह कार्रवाई भ्रष्टाचार पर जीरो टॉलरेंस और सबका- साथ, सबका- विकास, सबका- विश्वास की नीति के तहत हुई है। पिछली सरकार सपा- बसपा ने वरिष्ठ धर्मगुरुओं, समाजसेवी और पीड़ितों की मांग नहीं सुनी थी। भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार का मन और मंशा साफ है।

