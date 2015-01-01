पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथरस केस:आज हाईकोर्ट में CBI पेश करेगी जांच की स्टेटस रिपोर्ट; पॉलीग्राफ टेस्ट के लिए चारों आरोपी अभी गुजरात में

लखनऊ7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो हाथरस की है। 14 सितंबर को बूलगढ़ी गांव की एक युवती के साथ कथित बलात्कार हुआ था। उसके साथ मारपीट की गई थी। उसके 15 दिन बाद 29 सितंबर को पीड़िता ने दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया था। इस केस को लेकर देशभर में प्रदर्शन हुए थे और खूब राजनीतिक बवाल हुआ था। मामले को हाईकोर्ट ने स्वत: संज्ञान लिया था।
  • लखनऊ खंडपीठ ने बीते 2 नवंबर को पीड़ित परिवार को सुना था
  • 25 नवंबर तक CBI को स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने का दिया था आदेश

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ में आज हाथरस केस की सुनवाई होनी है। आज कोर्ट में CBI अपनी जांच की स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल करेगी, जिस पर सबकी निगाहें हैं। हाल ही में CBI ने चारों आरोपियों का गुजरात में पॉलीग्राफ टेस्ट भी कराया है। इससे पहले 2 नवंबर को जस्टिस पंकज मित्तल और जस्टिस राजन रॉय की डिवीजन बेंच ने पीड़ित परिवार को सुना था और 5 नवंबर को अपने आदेश में CBI से पूछा था कि मामले की विवेचना कितने समय में पूरी होगी? साथ ही अगली तारीख मतलब आज स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने का आदेश दिया था।

DM प्रवीण कुमार पर सरकार अपना रुख स्पष्ट करेगी

लखनऊ खंडपीठ की डिवीजन बेंच सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के 27 अक्टूबर के आदेश के अनुपालन में विवेचना की मॉनीटरिंग के लिए व दूसरा मृतका के अंतिम संस्कार के मुद्दे पर सुनवाई कर रही है। पिछली सुनवाई पर कोर्ट ने जिलाधिकारी हाथरस प्रवीण कुमार पर भी टिप्पणी की थी। कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से पूछा था कि विवेचना के दौरान क्या उन्हें हाथरस में बनाए रखना निष्पक्ष और उचित है? कोर्ट ने कहा कि हमारे समक्ष भी जो प्रक्रिया चल रही है, अवैध अंतिम संस्कार इत्यादि से संबंधित उससे भी वह जुड़े हुए हैं। वहीं, ADG लॉ एंड ऑर्डर पर तल्ख टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा था कि क्या आपकी बेटी होती तो भी रात में ही अंतिम संस्कार कर देते? इस पर सभी अफसरों ने चुप्पी साध ली थी।

ऐसे में क्या यह उचित नहीं होगा कि सिर्फ निष्पक्षता व पारदर्शिता के लिए, इन प्रक्रियाओं के दौरान उन्हें कहीं और शिफ्ट कर दिया जाए? इस पर राज्य सरकार के अधिवक्ता ने आज होने वाली सुनवाई पर सरकार का रुख स्पष्ट करने की बात कही थी। हालांकि अभी तक जिलाधिकारी हाथरस पर कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया गया है।

चारों आरोपी अभी गुजरात के साबरमती जेल में
हाथरस केस के चारों आरोपियों को सोमवार को अलीगढ़ से गुजरात के गांधीनगर स्थित फॉरेंसिक साइंस लेबोरेटरी (FSL) ले जाया गया है। यहां सभी का लाई डिटेक्शन टेस्ट और नार्को टेस्ट होगा। सूत्रों के अनुसार, आरोपियों का नार्को टेस्ट हो चुका है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट CBI को मिल चुकी है। वहीं, लाई डिटेक्शन टेस्ट में करीब 8 दिन लगेंगे। इस दौरान आरोपी साबरमती जेल में रहेंगे।

क्या है घटना...

14 सितंबर को उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में एक दलित लड़की के साथ कुछ युवकों ने कथित तौर पर गैंगरेप किया और बाद में उसके साथ मारपीट की। लड़की की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था जहां 29 सितंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई।

पुलिस ने रातों-रात फूंक दिया शव, खूब हुआ राजनीतिक बवाल

आनन-फानन में लड़की के शव को हाथरस लेकर आई पुलिस ने बिना किसी परिवार के सदस्य की मौजूदगी के लड़की के शव को रातोंरात फूंक दिया। इसके बाद इस पूरे मामले ने राजनीतिक रंग ले लिया और प्रदेश सरकार की चौतरफा फजीहत हुई। बाद में योगी सरकार ने मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश की।

