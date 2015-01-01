पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट के आदेश पर FIR:शराब किंग के नाम से मशहूर मनप्रीत चड्ढा समेत चार के खिलाफ 50 लाख से अधिक रकम की धोखाधड़ी का नोएडा में केस दर्ज

नोएडा5 मिनट पहले
मनप्रीत सिंह चड्ढा, पोंटी चड्ढा का बेटा है।
  • वेव बिजनेस पार्क-1 प्रोजेक्ट के नाम पर 50 लाख से अधिक की धोखाधड़ी का आरोप
  • कोर्ट ने तीन डायरेक्टर सहित चार लोगों के खिलाफ दिए थे मुकदमा दर्ज करने के आदेश

उत्तर प्रदेश में शराब किंग के नाम से मशहूर मनप्रीत सिंह चड्ढा समेत चार लोगों पर नोएडा के सेक्टर 20 थाने में धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया गया है। मनप्रीत पोंटी चड्ढा का बेटा है। आरोप है कि मनप्रीत व अन्य ने वेव मेगा सिटी सेंटर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के वेव बिजनेस पार्क-1 प्रोजेक्ट के नाम पर 50 लाख से अधिक रुपए हड़प लिया। अब डायरेक्टर मनप्रीत सिंह चड्ढा, चरनजीत सिंह, हरमान सिंह खंडारी पर गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटक रही है। यह केस कोर्ट के आदेश पर दर्ज किया गया है।

यह है पूरा मामला
एडवोकेट भूपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि वेव मेगा सिटी सेंटर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने वर्ष 2012 में नोएडा के सेक्टर-25ए में वेव बिजनेस टॉवर-1 के नाम से एक प्रोजेक्ट लांच किया था। उस प्रोजेक्ट में नोएडा के सेक्टर-25 में रहने वाले पीयूष शर्मा ने अपने, मां सविता शर्मा व भाई धनंजय शर्मा के नाम से ऑफिस स्पेस नंबर-3जी/827/डी क्षेत्र 745.2 वर्ग फिट बुक कराया था। पीयूष शर्मा कंपनी के साइट ऑफिस पर गए थे तो वहां पर डायरेक्टर मनप्रीत सिंह चड्ढा, चरनजीत सिंह, हरमान सिंह खंडारी व फाइनेंस हेड नारायण झा मिले। डायरेक्टर द्बारा बताया कि उनके पास प्रोजेक्ट से संबंधित सभी औपचारिकताएं पूर्ण कर ली गई हैं। सौदा तय होने पर पीड़ित ने 5 अप्रैल 2013 को सात लाख रुपए का चेक दिया था। ऑफिस का क्षेत्र बाद में बढ़ाकर 848.4 वर्ग फिट कर दिया गया था। पीयूष शर्मा, मां सविता शर्मा व धनंजय शर्मा द्बारा कई बार में 50,06,597 रुपए का भुगतान कर दिया गया।

सात साल भी परियोजना पर नहीं शुरू हो सका काम
एग्रीमेंट की शर्त के अनुसार वर्ष 2018 तक कब्जा दिया जाना था। आरोप है कि कंपनी प्रबंधन ने जनवरी 2020 तक कब्जा देने का आश्वासन दिया था। सात वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी प्रोजेक्ट पर काम शुरू नहीं किया गया। इस तरह सैकड़ों निवेशकों के साथ धोखाधड़ी करके करोड़ रुपए वेव मेगा सिटी सेंटर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी के खाते में जमा करा लिया है।

कोर्ट के आदेश पर मुकदमा हुआ दर्ज
इस मामले में पुलिस द्बारा कार्रवाई न किए जाने पर पीड़ित ने न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया। कोर्ट ने डायरेक्टर मनप्रीत सिंह चड्ढा, चरनजीत सिंह, हरमान सिंह खंडारी व फाइनेंस हेड नारायण झा के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच करने का आदेश दिया है। थाना प्रभारी राकेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया जांच के बाद मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

