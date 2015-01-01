पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहाय खाय के साथ छठ शुरू:योगी सरकार की गाइडलाइन; घर पर मनाएं पर्व, घाटों पर आए तो मास्क के साथ 2 गज की दूरी जरूरी

लखनऊ25 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो लखनऊ में लक्ष्मण मेला मैदान की है। यहां छठ पूजा को लेकर तैयारी जारी है।
  • कोरोना महामारी की वजह से घाटों पर इस साल भव्य आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा
  • गोमती तट पर स्थित लक्ष्मण मेला मैदान में आयोजन की तैयारी शुरू

नहाय-खाय के साथ उत्तर प्रदेश में छठ महापर्व की आज शुरुआत हो रही है। नहाय-खाय के लिए व्रत रखने वाली महिलाएं सुबह स्नान करती हैं, शाम को शाकाहारी भोजन पकाती हैं और उसे ग्रहण करती हैं। इस बार कोरोना संकट को देखते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने गाइडलाइंस जारी की है। छठ पूजा आयोजन से जुड़ी संस्थाओं को घाटों पर सांस्कृतिक आयोजन करने पर रोक लगाई गई है। सीमित संख्या में लोग ही घाटों पर रहेंगे। सरकार ने लोगों से अपील की है कि संभव हो तो लोग घर पर ही छठ महापर्व मनाएं।

लक्ष्मण मेला मैदान में घाटों की सफाई, रंगाई पुताई का काम जारी है।
छठ को लेकर तैयारियां पूरी, बाजारों में भी हुई खरीद

हालांकि लखनऊ में छठ महापर्व को लेकर गोमती तट पर लक्ष्मण घाट पर साफ-सफाई का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। रंगाई-पुताई का काम पूरा हो चुका है। इस बार यहां अखिल भारतीय भोजपुरी समाज की ओर से होने वाली सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे। समाज के अध्यक्ष प्रभुनाथ ने बताया कि कोरोना के चलते सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे। समाज ने लोगों से अपने अपने घरों के पास पूजन की अपील की है। उधर बाजार में पूजन सामग्री मौसमी फल, अमरूद, सेब, अनानास, कच्ची हल्दी, अदरक चकोतरा, शरीफ, सिंघाड़ा सूप व गन्ने की दुकानें दिखने लगी हैं। निशातगंज, मुंशी पुलिया, डालीबाग इलाके में लोग खरीददारी करते हुए देखे जा रहे हैं।

छठ पूजा के चार दिनों में किस दिन क्या होता है?
छठ पूजा में पहला दिन नहाय-खाय का होता है। इसके अगले दिन खरना, तीसरे दिन षष्ठी का होता है। इसी दिन छठी मैया की पूजा की जाती है और कथा सुनाई जाती है। इस दिन डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। अगले दिन उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छठ पूर्व संपन्न होता है।

ग्रामीण इलाकों में तालाब बनाकर, पार्कों में बनाए जा रहे घाट
राजधानी लखनऊ के विभिन्न इलाकों में छठ पर्व की तैयारियों के बीच लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन करने के लिए अपने पास के पार्क में व ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले लोग तालाब में पूजा करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दिए हैं। गोमतीनगर के विज्ञान खंड में छठ पर्व की तैयारियां की जा रही है। कई परिवारों ने इस वक्त अपने पैतृक गांव और शहर चले गए जबकि यहां के रहने वाले कुछ लोगों के द्वारा एक गड्ढा खोदा गया जिसमें पाइप लगाकर गड्ढे को भरा जाएगा। 2 गज की दूरी बनाकर विधि बनाई गई है।

दीना नाथ शास्त्री के मुताबिक यहां रहने वाले लोग ज्यादातर पूर्वांचल परिवार के इस बार घाट न जाने के कारण की संख्या बढ़ गई है इसलिए ऐसा किया जा रहा है। जानकीपुरम विस्तार निवासी अच्छेलाल प्रभावती देवी ने बताया कि घाट पर नहीं जाएंगे पास ही मंदिर और पार्क है वहीं पर पूजा की तैयारी करेंगे। लोग पार्क में गड्डा बनाकर पूजा करेंगे।

लक्ष्मण घाट पर साफ सफाई का काम जारी।
सरकार ने जारी किए हैं जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने सरकार की तरफ से निर्देश जारी करते हुए कहा है कि पूजन स्थलों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया जाए। सभी कार्यक्रमों में दो गज की दूरी व मास्क का प्रयोग अनिवार्य रूप से किया जाए।

  • छठ पूजा पर्व के अवसर पर नदी व तालाब के किनारे पारम्परिक स्थानों पर पूर्व की भांति नगर निगम व नगर निकाय व जिला प्रशासन द्वारा अर्घ्य दिए जाने की समुचित व्यवस्था की जाए।
  • घाटों पर महिलाओं के लिए चेंज रूम की समुचित व्यवस्था की जाए और पूजा स्थल पर एम्बुलेंस की व्यवस्था मय चिकित्सकों की टीम के साथ की जाए।
  • छठ पर्व पर इस अवसर घाटों के अन्दर लोग गहरे पानी में न जाने पाएं इसके लिए घाट के अन्दर बैरिकेडिंग की उचित व्यवस्था की जाए।
  • पूजा स्थलों व घाटों पर पहुंचने के लिए यथावश्यक सीढिय़ों की व्यवस्था किए जाने के साथ ही सीसीटीवी कैमरों से पूजा स्थलों की सतत निगरानी की समुचित व्यवस्था के भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
  • छठ के घाटों एवं पूजा स्थलों पर मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस के अधिकारी की तैनाती किए जाने के साथ साथ विभिन्न छठ संगठनों या कार्यक्रम के आयोजक के साथ जिला प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ यथावश्यक समन्वय बैठक की जाए।
  • पेय जल व्यवस्था, स्वच्छता व सैनिटाइजेशन पर विशेष ध्यान देते हुए अभियान चलाकर अपेक्षित कार्रवाई पूर्ण कराई जाए।
