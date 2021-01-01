पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर नमन:CM आदित्यनाथ ने कहा- बापू के आदर्श हमें रामराज्य लाने की प्रेरणा देते हैं

लखनऊ
सीएम योगी ने जीपीओ पहुंचकर राष्ट्रपिता को नमन किया। इस दौरान सीएम ने कहा कि बापू के आदर्श हमें राम राज्य की ओर बढ़ने की प्रेरणा देते हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने भी गांधी प्रतिमा के समक्ष कुछ देर बैठकर पाठ भी किया और बच्चों के तरानों को सुना

राष्ट्रपिता तथा देश की आजादी के महानायक महात्मा गांधी की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि पर आज राष्ट्र उनको श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है। इस बीच CM योगी आदित्यनाथ ने लखनऊ के जीपीओ पार्क में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि की। देश उनकी पुण्य तिथि यानी 30 जनवरी को शहीद दिवस के रूप में मनाता है।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सत्य और अहिंसा के पुजारी तथा हम सभी के पथ प्रदर्शक राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि पर शनिवार को लखनऊ के जीपीओ पार्क में उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस अवसर पर उनके साथ कैबिनेट मंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक तथा महेंद्र सिंह भी थे।

बापू को पूण्य तिथि पर CM ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

मुख्यमंत्री ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि विश्व को सत्य और अहिंसा का मार्ग दिखाने वाले राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि है। आपकी शिक्षाएं व आदर्श हमें रामराज्य की संकल्पना के निकट ले जाती हैं। यह एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत के निर्माण का मार्ग प्रशस्त करती हैं। इस अवसर पर स्कूली बच्चों ने महात्मा गांधी तथा देश की आजादी से से जुड़े तराने भी झेड़े। मुख्यमंत्री ने भी गांधी प्रतिमा के समक्ष कुछ देर बैठकर पाठ भी किया और बच्चों के तरानों को सुना।

