चिड़ियाघर की कमियों को दूर करने की कवायद:सीएम के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्‍ट में लापरवाही पर भड़के वन मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान, दो दिन पहले ही सेंट्रल जू अथॉरिटी की टीम ने दौरा कर गिनाई थी कई कमियां

गोरखपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के वन मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान ने गोरखुपर में प्राणी उद्यान का किया निरीक्षण।
  • वन मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान ने प्राणी उद्यान का किया निरीक्षण
  • सरकार का दावा है कि कमियों को जल्द ही दूर कर लिया जाएगा

वन, पर्यावरण, जंतु उद्यान मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान ने शुक्रवार को शहीद अशफाक उल्लाह खां प्राणी उद्यान (चिडिय़ाघर) का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि वे तय समय के अंदर गुणवत्ता के साथ कार्य को पूरा करें। गुणवत्ता के साथ कोई समझौता बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। निर्माण कार्य में अगर देरी हो रही है तो अतिरिक्त संसाधन लगाकर पूरा करें। लापरवाही नहीं चलेगी। हालांकि मंत्री के दौरे से दो दिन पहले ही सेंट्रल जू अथॉरिटी की टीम ने निर्माणाधीन चिड़ियाघर में लापरवाही बरते जाने की बात उठाई थी। गोरखपुर के तारामंडल स्थित निर्माणाधीन चिडि़याघर का औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री ने सुबह 10 बजे शहीद अशफाकउल्‍लाह खान प्राणि उद्यान का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्‍होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि ये सीएम का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्‍ट है। इसे जनता को समर्पित करने के लिए इसके बचे हुए निर्माण कार्यों को शीघ्र पूरा करें। वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री दारा सिंह चौहान निरीक्षण के दौरान काफी उत्‍साहित दिखे। दारा सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि CZA की टीम यहां पर आई थी। उम्‍मीद है कि जल्‍द ही चिड़ियाघर का काम पूरा होगा। उन्‍होंने बताया कि वन विभाग की टीम भी जी-जान से लगी है। उन्‍होंने कहा कि इसके लिए धन की किसी भी कमी नहीं आई है। गोरखपुर का चतुर्दिक विकास हो रहा है। एम्‍स, फर्टिलाइजर और सड़कों के चौड़ीकरण का जो काम चल रहा है। वो आमजन के साथ लुंबिनी और कुशीनगर आने वाले अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय पर्यटकों को आकर्षित करेगा।

दो दिन पहले ही केंद्रीय टीम ने निर्माण कार्य में गिनाईं कमियां

इसके पूर्व दो दिवसीय निरीक्षण पर दिल्ली से पहुंची सेंट्रल जू अथारिटी (CZA) की दो सदस्यीय टीम ने निरीक्षण किया। निर्माण कार्य की कमियों को गिनाया। कुछ बाड़ों के ड्रेनेज सिस्टम को ठीक कराने पर जोर दिया। साथ ही व्यवस्था को और बेहतर बनाने के लिए कई अहम सुझाव भी दिए थे।

प्राणी उद्यान के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर डीबी ङ्क्षसह ने बताया कि टीम की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद निर्माण में रह गई कमियों को दूर करने के साथ ही उद्यान का बाकी बचा काम पूरा कराया जाएगा। 60 दिन में काम पूरा करा लेने की बात कही है। इसके बाद जानवरों को लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कराई जाएगी।

एक नजर में प्राणी उद्यान

  • 121.384 एकड़ में हो रहा है निर्माण
  • 51 एकड़ में होगा प्राणी उद्यान
  • 34 एकड़ में वेटलैंड
  • 29.64 एकड़ में लगाया जाएगा जंगल
  • 2.15 एकड़ में हॉस्पिटल, क्वारैंटाइन सेंटर, रेस्क्यु सेंटर और इनसिनेटर
  • 4.15 एकड़ में होगा कर्मचारियों का आवास
  • 33 बाड़े
  • 284 जानवर
