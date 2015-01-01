पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में मौसम का अपडेट:बादलों के हटते ही कहर बरपायेगी ठंड : चार डिग्री गिरा पारा‚ 16 दिसम्बर के बाद पड़ सकती है कड़ाके की ठंड़

लखनऊ11 मिनट पहले
यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ में कोहरे का असर।
  • बूंदाबांदी भी संभव‚ पश्चिमी विछोभ बन रहा ठंड बढ़ने में बाधक
  • कोहरे के चलते गाड़ियों की हेड़लाइट जलाकर चलते वाहन चालक

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी के तेज होने के साथ ही मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड बढ़ने के आसार हैं। फिलहाल विक्षोभ से आये बादलों के कारण तापमान में अपेक्षित कमी नहीं हो पा रही है। शुक्रवार को सुबह से शाम तक सूर्य नहीं निकला और घने बादल छाए रहे। इसके बावजूद अधिकतम तापमान में चार डिग्री गिरावट हुई। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का अनुमान है कि बादलों के हटते ही 16 दिसंबर के आसपास ठंड कहर बरपाने लगेगी। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24 और न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

अरब सागर से उठे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से पूर्व राजस्थान में इसका असर पड़ा था। चार पांच दिनों बाद यह शांत हुआ। इसी क्रम में अब अरब सागर से उठा विक्षोभ गुजरात तक पहुंचकर देश भर का मौसम बदल रहा है। पहले 12 दिसंबर से शीत लहर चलने का अनुमान मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया था‚ जो इस विक्षोभ की भेंट चढ़ गया और ठंड नहीं बढ़ पायी। अब अरब सागर के विक्षोभ के शांत होने के बाद ही ठंड़ बढ़ने का अनुमान है।

कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा लखनऊ।
कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा लखनऊ।

अगले चार दिनों तक बना रहेगा ऐसा ही मौसम

मौसम विभाग के जेपी गुप्ता का कहना है कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ आने से पृथ्वी की इनर्जी कोहरे‚ धुंध के साथ प्रदूषण में समा जाती है और ऊपर नहीं उठ पाती है। इसी इनर्जी से बारिश आदि का योग ऊपर उठने पर बनता है‚ जो नहीं बन पा रहा है। इसीलिये ठंड बढ़ने में रुकावट आ रही है। उधर, विक्षोभ से उत्पन्न एस्ट्रो टर्फ बनने से बादल आये‚ जिससे तापमान गिरा है। यह क्रम आने वाले चार दिन बरकरार रहेगा जिससे ठंड बढ़ने की आशंका बनी हुई है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एसएन पांडेय सुनील ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव खत्म होने के साथ ही 16 दिसंबर के बाद कड़ाके की ठंड होने की गुंजाइश बन रही है। बादल रहने से आज के तापमान में कमी दर्ज हुई है और आर्द्रता भी शत प्रतिशत की ओर बढ़ रही है। इस दौरान हवा चलने से भी ठंड में इजाफा हो सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि बादल तो आये हैं। किंतु बारिश की संभावना नगण्य है‚ कहीं कहीं बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है।

अगले एक से दो घंटे में होगी बरसात, मौसम विभाग ने किया अलर्ट

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र ने जारी किया अलर्ट में कहा गया है शनिवार दोपहर से पहले कई जिलों में गरज के साथ बारिश की संभावना हैं। अगले 3 घंटों में मौसम का मिजाज बदलेगा और गौतमबुद्धनगर, गाजियाबाद, बुलंदशहर, अलीगढ़, मुरादाबाद, संभल में बदायूं और रामपुर में बारिश होने की संभावना होंगी। 12 बजे से पहले यह बरसात होंगी।

