मस्जिद निर्माण में अड़ंगा:मस्जिद के लिए आवंटित जमीन में से 5 एकड़ पर उठा विवाद; हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर, अगली सुनवाई 8 फरवरी को

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • दिल्ली की दो महिलाओं ने सरकार द्वारा धन्नीपुर गांव में आवंटित 29 एकड़ जमीन में से पांच एकड़ को बताया विवादित

उत्तर प्रदेश के इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ में बुधवार को एक रिट याचिका दाखिल कर अयेाध्या जिले के धन्नीपुर गावं में मस्जिद बनाने के लिए यूपी सुन्नी सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड को आवंटित कुल 29 एकड़ जमीन में से पांच एकड़ को विवादित बताया गया है। याचिका दिल्ली की दो महिलाओं ने दायर किया है। इस पर 8 फरवरी को सुनवाई संभावित है। राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद टाइटल सूट मामले में सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा 7 नवंबर 2019 को पारित निर्णय के अनुपालन में राज्य सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार की अनुमति से सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड केा उक्त जमीन आवंटित किया है।

याचिका दायर कर दोनों महिलाओं ने आवंटित जमीन मे से पांच एकड़ पर अपना हक होने का दावा किया है। साथ ही यह भी कहा है कि उक्त 5 एकड़ की जमीन के संबंध में बंदोबस्त अधिकारी चकबंदी के समक्ष एक मुकदमा विचाराधीन है।

दिल्ली की दो महिलाओं रानी कपूरी व रमा रानी ने दाखिल की याचिका

यह याचिका रानी कपूर पंजाबी व रमा रानी पंजाबी की ओर से दाखिल की गई है। याचियों का कहना है कि बंटवारे के समय उनके माता-पिता पाकिस्तान के पंजाब से आए थे। वे फैजाबाद (अब अयोध्या) जनपद में ही बस गए। बाद में उन्हें नजूल विभाग में ऑक्शनिस्ट के पद पर नौकरी भी मिली। उनके पिता ज्ञान चंद्र पंजाबी को 1560 रुपए में पांच साल के लिए ग्राम धन्नीपुर, परगना मगलसी, तहसील सोहावल, जनपद फैजाबाद में लगभग 28 एकड़ जमीन का पट्टा दिया गया।

पांच साल बाद भी उक्त जमीन याचियों के परिवार के ही उपयोग में रही व याचियों के पिता का नाम आसामी के तौर पर उक्त जमीन से संबंधित राजस्व रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हो गया। हालांकि, 1998 में सोहावल एसडीएम द्वारा उनके पिता का नाम उक्त जमीन से संबंधित रिकॉर्ड से हटा दिया गया, जिसके विरुद्ध याचियों की मां ने अपर आयुक्त के यहां लम्बी कानूनी लड़ाई लड़ी व उनके पक्ष में फैसला हुआ।

याचियों का कहना है कि अपर आयुक्त के आदेश के बाद भी चकबंदी के दौरान पुनः उक्त जमीन के राजस्व रिकॉर्ड को लेकर विवाद उत्पन्न हुआ व चकबंदी अधिकारी के आदेश के विरुद्ध बंदोबस्त अधिकारी चकबंदी के समक्ष मुकदमा दाखिल किया गया जो अब तक विचाराधीन है। याचियों का कहना है कि उक्त जमीन के संबंध में मुकदमा अब तक विचाराधीन होने के बावजूद राज्य सरकार द्वारा इसी जमीन में से 5 एकड़ सुन्नी सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड को आवंटित कर दिया गया है। याचियों ने आवंटन व उसके पूर्व की सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया को चुनौती दी है।

