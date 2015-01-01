पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार का फरमान:UP में कोरोना मेडिकल सेवाओं से जुड़े सभी की छुट्टियां रद्द: अवकाश पर गए सभी 16 दिसम्बर तक जॉइन करें ड्यूटी

लखनऊ13 मिनट पहले
चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण महानिदेशक की ओर से जारी आदेश में 31 जनवरी से सभी प्रकार की छुट्टियां रद्द करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
  • UP में कोरोना वैक्सीन के आते ही उसको लगाए जाने की तैयारी जोरों पर चल रही है
  • 22 जिलों में कमरे बनाकर कोल्ड चेन मेंटेन करने के लिए डीप फ्रीजर लगाया जाएगा

उत्तर प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी डॉक्टरों अधिकारियों कर्मचारियों की छुट्टी रद्द कर दी गई है। उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने इस महीने से शुरू होने जा रहे कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन को ध्यान में रखते हुए या फैसला किया है। चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण महानिदेशक की ओर से जारी आदेश में 31 जनवरी से सभी प्रकार की छुट्टियां रद्द करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। वहीं छुट्टी पर चल रहे अधिकारियों कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वह 16 दिसंबर को हर हाल में अपने कार्यस्थल पर जॉइन कर अपनी सेवाएं शुरू कर दें।

अभी करीब 80 हजार लीटर वैक्सीन रखने की क्षमता रखी गई
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वैक्सीन के स्टोरेज की पूरी तैयारी करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। अभी करीब 80 हजार लीटर वैक्सीन रखने की क्षमता है। लेकिन कोरोना वैक्सीन आने की आहट से 1.23 लाख लीटर वैक्सीन रखने और व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इस तरह UP में कुल 2.03 लाख लीटर वैक्सीन रखने की व्यवस्था दिसंबर तक हो जाएगी। पहले चरण में फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स व बुजुर्गों को मिलाकर कुल चार करोड़ लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाने की तैयारी चल रही है।

17 हजार कर्मचारी वैक्सीनेशन के लिए लगेंगे
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जय प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि UP में कोरोना वैक्सीन के आते ही उसको लगाए जाने की तैयारी जोरों पर चल रही है। प्रदेश के 22 जिलों में कमरे बनाकर कोल्ड चेन मेंटेन करने के लिए डीप फ्रीजर लगाया जाना है। CM के निर्देश मिलते ही प्रदेश के सभी 75 जिलों में आगामी 15 दिसंबर तक पूरी व्यवस्था हो जाएगी। ANM और अन्य मेडिकल स्टॉफ को वैक्सीनेशन की ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। टीके की उपलब्धता होने पर सबसे पहले फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। UP में 17 हजार कर्मियों को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए लगाया जाएगा।

इन जिलों में चल रहा कोल्ड चेन का काम
आगरा, अंबेडकरनगर, आजमगढ़, बलरामपुर, बांदा, एटा, फर्रुखाबाद, गोंडा, गोरखपुर, झांसी, कानपुर नगर, ललितपुर, मैनपुरी, मथुरा, मुजफ्फरनगर, प्रयागराज, रायबरेली, सहारनपुर, संतकबीरनगर, वाराणसी, मिर्जापुर, बरेली में कोल्ड चेन रूम बनाने का काम चल रहा है। यहां 500 वर्ग फीट के कमरे बनाए जा रहे हैं। बाकी जिलों में मरम्मत का काम किया जा रहा है।

मास्टर ट्रेनर देंगे वैक्सीन लगाने का प्रशिक्षण
अपर मुख्य सचिव चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि कोविड वैक्सीन के भण्डारण के साथ-साथ वैक्सीन लक्षित समूहों को लगाने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही वैक्सीन के लिए तकनीकी लोगों को प्रशिक्षण देने का भी कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिसके क्रम में मास्टर ट्रेनर को प्रशिक्षित कर दिया गया है। यह मास्टर ट्रेनर कल से जिलों में जाकर संबंधित स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षित करने का कार्य करेंगे।

