UP के कैदी अब गौ सेवा करेंगे:प्रदेश की चार जेलों से होगी शुरूआत; मेहनताना के अलावा रोजगार स्थापित करने के लिए ट्रेनिंग भी मिलेगी

जालौन
DG जेल आनंद कुमार ने बताया कि यह योजना पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत उत्तर प्रदेश के चार जनपद जालौन, बाराबंकी, लखीमपुर खीरी और फर्रुखाबाद में शुरू की जाएगी।
  • उरई जेल का निरीक्षण करने वाले डीआईजी परिक्षेत्र वीपी त्रिपाठी ने दी जानकारी
  • गौ सेवा से मिलने वाले धन से बंदी अपना रोजगार स्थापित कर पाएंगे

उत्तर प्रदेश की जेलों में बंद कैदियों से गौ-सेवा कराकर उन्हें स्वावलंबी बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रदेश स्तर पर कार्ययोजना बनाई गई है। इसे जल्द ही सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के सामने रखा जाएगा। प्रस्ताव को हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद इसे लागू किया जाएगा। फिलहाल अभी इसकी शुरुआत प्रदेश के 4 जिलों से होनी है। गौ सेवा करने के बदले कैदियों को मेहनताना दिया जाएगा। जेल से छूटने के बाद ये लोग उन पैसों से रोजगार भी कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा डेयरी जैसे उद्योग के लिए भी प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा।

DIG जेल वीपी त्रिपाठी।
बंदियों में रचनात्मक सुधार आएगा

DIG जेल वीपी त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि गौ-सेवा करने से बंदियों में रचनात्मक सुधार आएगा। गौ-सेवा से मिलने वाले धन से बंदी छूटने के बाद अपना रोजगार स्थापित कर सकते हैं। इससे वे समाज की मुख्य धारा से जुड़ सकेंगे। दरअसल, त्रिपाठी सोमवार को उरई जेल का निरीक्षण करने आए थे। तभी उन्होंने यह जानकारी दी। DIG ने कहा कि जो आदमी जेल में रहकर बाहर निकलता है, वह अपने बल पर खड़ा होकर रोजी-रोटी कमा सके, इसके लिए गौ-सेवा करने की योजना बनाई गई है।

DIG ने कहा कि कितने आदमियों की आवश्यकता एक गौशाला में है, उस हिसाब से कैदियों को इस काम में लगाया जाएगा। इससे बंदियों का सुधार और पुनर्वास शुरू हो जाएगा। जिससे बंदियों में रचनात्मक सुधार के साथ-साथ समाज को भी इसका लाभ मिलेगा।

इन जिलों में शुरू होगी गौ-सेवा

DG जेल आनंद कुमार ने बताया कि यह योजना पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत उत्तर प्रदेश के चार जनपद जालौन, बाराबंकी, लखीमपुर खीरी और फर्रुखाबाद में शुरू की जाएगी। इसकी सफलता के बाद अन्य जिलों में भी लागू होगी। इसमें कैदियों को सुरक्षा के बीच गौशाला ले जाया जाएगा। जहां वे दिन भर मेहनत करेंगे। उन्हें सरकारी दर पर मेहनताना मिलेगा। इस योजना के तहत जनपद में स्थित गौशालाओं में बंदियों को भेजा जाएगा, जहां उनको गौ-सेवा का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। मजदूरी इनके खाते में जाएगी। इससे यह इनको आगे मदद देगी, जिससे बाहर निकलने पर यह अपना रोजगार शुरू कर सकें। साथ ही गौ सेवा के लिए आदमी मिलेंगे।

