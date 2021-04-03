पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

30 हजार से ज्यादा बच्चों ने एक साथ दिया मॉक:1.51 लाख का कैश प्राइज और 50 लाख के उपहार जीतने का आखिरी मौका, 12 फरवरी तक ही होंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
21 फरवरी को आयोजित होने जा रहे दैनिक भास्कर ऑनलाइन मेंटल एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट पर आधारित प्रतियोगिता ‘दैनिक भास्कर जीनियस हंट’ के लिए रिकॉर्ड 30 हजार बच्चों ने एक साथ मॉक टेस्ट दिया। जीनियस हंट की वेबसाइट पर हर कैटेगरी से जुड़े मॉकटेस्ट उपलब्ध हैं। छात्र रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद इनका एक्सेस कर रोजाना प्रेक्टिस कर सकते हैं। जीनियस हंट के रजिस्ट्रेशन देशभर में जारी हैं। इस टेस्ट में कक्षा एक से लेकर 12वीं तक के छात्र हिस्सा ले सकते हैं।

छात्रों की आयु और कक्षा के अनुरूप प्रतियोगिता को छह कैटेगरी में बांटा गया है। अव्वल आने वाले 6 विजेताओं को अलग-अलग 1 लाख 51 हजार रुपए का नकद पुरस्कार दिया जाएगा। साथ ही अन्य विजेताओं को 50 लाख तक के गिफ्ट बांटे जाएंगे, जिसमें लैपटॉप, मोबाइल, टैबलेट, साइकिल जैसे ढेरों पुरस्कार शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा सभी चैंपियंस की प्रोफाइल पैरेंट्स और स्कूल के नाम के साथ दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकाशित की जाएगी।

विजक्लब की ओर से 2000 बच्चों को 100 फीसदी स्कॉलरशिप भी दी जा रही है। रिजल्ट की गणना टेस्ट के तुरंत बाद की जा सकेगी। प्रतियोगियों को ईमेल पर विस्तृत रिपोर्ट कार्ड और डिजिटल सर्टिफिकेट उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा, जो कि वेबसाइट पर भी उपलब्ध होगा। सिलेक्शन क्राइटेरिया कुल अंक एवं समय सीमा पर आधारित होगा।

रजिस्ट्रेशन अंतिम दौर में

www.dbgeniushunt.com पर विजिट करके या 91900 00096 पर मिस्ड कॉल कर आप भी रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं। इसकी रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस 199 रुपए है।

