अधिकारियों के सामने न्याय की गुहार:दलित नाबालिग का शव कुएं से बरामद, दुष्कर्म की आशंका; 6 दिनों से एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए भटक रहे मां-बाप

सुल्तानपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • एफआईआर नहीं दर्ज होने के बाद पीड़ित परिवार पुलिस अधीक्षक से मिला
  • मीडिया के सामने कुछ भी बोलने से बच रहे जिले के आला अधिकारी

उत्तर प्रदेश के सुल्तानपुर में एक दरिंदे ने नाबालिग दलित किशोरी के साथ कथिततौर पर रेप करने के बाद उसको कुएं में फेंककर फरार हो गया। परिवार वाले बेटी को खोजते खोजते जब थक गए तो दो दिन बाद उसकी लाश कुएं से बरामद हुई। अब घटना के बाद से 6 दिनों तक माता-पिता थाने का चक्कर लगा रहे और सुनवाई तक नहीं हो रही। पुलिस नाबालिग के कुएं में डूबकर मौत को ढाल बनाकर जांच की बात कर रही है।

मामला कुड़वार थाना क्षेत्र के बंधुआ कला पुलिस चौकी के पास का है। 14 सितम्बर को दलित की नाबालिग बेटी 11 बजे घर के पास से गायब हो गई। परिवार वाले ढूंढते रहे लेकिन कोई अता-पता नहीं लग सका। दो दिन बाद गांव के पास स्थित एक कुएं में उसकी लाश तैरती हुई पाई गई।

न्याय के लिए गुहार लगा रहे माता-पिता

इसके बाद 6 दिनों से मृतका के मां-बाप पुलिस के पास मदद की गुहार लगा रहे हैं लेकिन पुलिस उनका मुकदमा तक नहीं दर्ज कर रही। हालांकि पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डाक्टर का कहना है कि दो दिनों तक शव पानी में रहा इस कारण साक्ष्य क्लियर नहीं हैं, स्लाइड टेस्ट के लिए लैब में भेजा गया है। उधर, थाने पर एफआईआर नहीं दर्ज होने के बाद पीड़ित परिवार पुलिस अधीक्षक से मिला। जिसके बाद एसपी मामले में क्षेत्राधिकारी से जांच कराने की बात कह रहे हैं। ।

