पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Dead Body Of Workshop Owner Found In A Field Outside The Village Under Suspicious Circumstances, Family Members Accused In laws Of Murder

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कन्नौज में हत्या:गांव के बाहर खेत में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिला वर्कशॉप मालिक का शव, परिजनों ने लगाया ससुराल वालों पर हत्या का आरोप

कानपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में एक वर्कशाप मालिक का शव रविवार सुबह खेत से बरामद किया गया। परिजनों ने ससुराल पक्ष पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है।
  • मृतक के चाचा ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसके ससुराल वालों ने मिलकर हत्या की है

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज जिले में सदर कोतवाली इलाके में वर्कशाप मालिक की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई है। युवक का शव का गांव के बाहर खेत में पड़ा मिला। परिजनों ने ससुरालीजनों पर हत्याकर शव फेंकने का आरोप लगाया है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। युवक की धारदार हथियार से हत्या किए जाने की चर्चाएं तेज है। पुलिस ने मामले की तफ्तीश शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, कन्नौज सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मानीमऊ चौकी के तेरामल्लू गांव निवासी अनुराग 32 वर्षीय ट्रैक्टर वर्कशाप चलाते थे। रविवार को गांव के बाहर युवक का शव खून से लथपथ पड़ा मिला। ग्रामीणों ने शव को देखकर पुलिस को जानकारी दी।

परिजनों का आरोप- धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर फेंका गया शव

सूचना मिलते ही परिजन व पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर शव को फेंके जाने का आरोप लगाया है। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही सीओ सिटी शिव प्रताप सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष विकास राय पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए।

मृतक के चाचा अनिल किशोर कटियार ने अनुराग के ससुरालीजनों पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। कहा है कि अनुराग की पत्नी अज्ञात कारणों के चलते घर छोड़कर चली गई थी। जिसके बाद से वह अपने मायके रह रही थी। उसके पिता को योगेंद्र कटियार भाई गिरधर व योगेंद्र ने हत्या कर शव को खेत में फेंक दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें