धनतेरस पर धनवर्षा की उम्मीद:लखनऊ में पीतल–तांबे के बर्तनों की मांग से व्यापारी उत्साहित, महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए जवानों की ड्यूटी लगी

लखनऊ22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ के भूतनाथ बाजार की है। यहां बर्तनों की दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ रही।
  • चौक, अमीनाबाद, यहियागंज और भूतनाथ के बाजारों में धनतेरस पर उमड़ी खरीदारों की भीड़
  • लखनऊ में करीब 1500 से 1700 करोड़ का कारोबार लखनऊ में होने की उम्मीद

राजधानी लखनऊ में पंच पर्व दीपावली का बाजार अब पूरी तरह सज गया है। चौक, अमीनाबाद, यहियागंज और भूतनाथ के बाजारों में धनतेरस पर खरीदारों की भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। व्यापार एसोसिएशन के अनुसार, सर्राफा, मोबाइल, बर्तन, कपड़े आदि सामानों का करीब 1500 से 1700 करोड़ का कारोबार लखनऊ में होने की उम्मीद है। बाजार में यह उछाल करीब आठ माह त्योहार की वजह से आया है। बाजारों में महिलाओं को किसी असुविधा का सामना न करना पड़े, इसके लिए इन बाजारों में पिंक मोबाइल वाहनों पर महिला पुलिसकर्मियों की ड्यूटी भी लगाई गई है।

लोग पीतल व तांबे के बर्तन ज्यादा खरीद रहे हैं।

रूट डायवर्जन कर लोगों को दी गई राहत

धनतेरस से आज शुरू होने वाली खरीदारी में लोग बढ़-चढ़कर घरों से बाजार का रुख कर रहे हैं। राजधानी के कुछ इलाकों के रूट में डायवर्जन भी किया गया, जिससे भीड़-भाड़ इलाकों में आने जाने वाले लोगों को दिक्कत न हो।

रंगोली बनाने के लिए अबीर-गुलाल की दुकानें भी सजी।

धनतेरस से लेकर भैया दूज के बाद तक चलने वाले इन त्योहारों पर मिट्टी के दीपकों के साथ साथ लोग विशेष तौर पर लक्ष्मी गणेश और बर्तनों की भी खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। साप्ताहिक बंदी न होने के चलते व्यापारियों भी इन दिनों अधिक बिक्री की उम्मीद लगाए हैं। बर्तन से लेकर दीपावली में लगने वाले सभी जरूरी सामानों की दुकानों पर दुकानदार छूट के अलग-अलग ऑफर भी दे रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं कोरोना काल में खरीदारी के बीच लोगों को मास्क, सैनिटाइजर, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के बारे में भी लगातार बताया जा रहा है।

बर्तनों की दुकानों पर उमड़ रही भीड़।

पीतल व तांबे के बर्तनों की डिमांड बढ़ी

लखनऊ मेटल मर्चेंट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हरीश चन्द्र अग्रवाल ने कहा कि इस बार स्टील व एल्युमिनियम के बर्तनों की तरफ लोगों में काफी कम है। लोग अब पीतल व तांबे के बर्तनों का उपयोग अधिक पसंद कर रहे हैं। लोगों की मांग को देखते हुए पीतल व तांबे के प्रेशर कुकर‚ पैन‚ गिलास‚ जग व कटोरी व थाली की खास डिजाइनर सीरीज उतारी गयी है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि 8 माह के सन्नाटे के बाद इस बार धनतेरस पर बाजारों में काफी रौनक है। हालांकि उन्होंने ग्राहकों को कोरोना के संक्रमण को देखते हुए सतर्क रहने की सलाह भी दी है कि बाजारों में बिना मास्क के न निकले। वहीं व्यापारी वर्ग अपनी तरफ से गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन कर रहा है।

सुरक्षा के लिए महिला सिपाहियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

हजरतगंज में रहेगी भीड़, इधर निकलें

  • चारबाग की ओर से आने वाले वाहन अटल चौक से मेफेयर होते हुए अल्का तिराहे जा सकेंगे।
  • बैंक ऑफ इंडिया तिराहे से दाहिने और डनलप तिराहे से सहारा गंज मॉल की ओर।
  • सप्रू मार्ग से डनलप तिराहा, बैंक ऑफ इंडिया तिराहा, हजरतगंज और दाहिने सहारा गंज मॉल होते हुए शाहनजफ रोड जा सकेंगे।
  • सिकंदरबाग से शाहनजफ रोड, सहारागंज मॉल, डनलप तिराहा होते हुए मेफेयर और हजरतगंज चिरैया झील जा सकेंगे।
  • परिवर्तन चौक से केडी सिंह बाबू स्टेडियम और चिरैयाझील होकर सिकंदरबाग चौराहा।
  • लालबाग से मेफेयर आने वाले वाहन हजरतगंज थाने के सामने से होकर केडी सिंह स्टेडियम की ओर से जा सकेंगे।

यहां रहेगी रोक

लीला सिनेमा से बैंक ऑफ इंडिया तिराहा और अल्का तिराहे से हजरतगंज नहीं जा सकेंगे।

