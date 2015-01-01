पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Disgusted By The Carelessness Of The People, The SP Came Down The Road; Masks To Be Given First, Then The Oath To Be Punished In The Middle Of The Road

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्योंकि अभी मास्क जरूरी है:लोगों की लापरवाही से खफा SP सड़क पर उतरे; मास्क दिया, फिर बीच सड़क दिलवाई शपथ

सुल्तानपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को देखते हुए अधिकारियों ने लोगों को मास्क वितरित किया।
  • मास्क का प्रयोग करने के लिए प्रशासन ने दिया सख्त निर्देश
  • कोविड गाइडलाइन का कराया जा रहा है अनुपालन

कोविड-19 ने दोबारा पैर पसारना शुरू कर दिया है। सरकारें बढ़ते आकड़ों को लेकर चिंतित हैं। इसके रोकथाम के लिए तरह-तरह के जतन हो रहे हैं। इस बीच यूपी में भी तेजी से बढ़े कोरोना से बचने के लिए सरकार सख्त हुई है। मास्क के प्रयोग के लिए जिला प्रशासन को सख्त निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इसी क्रम में बुधवार को एसपी शिवहरी मीना ने सड़क बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगों रोककर पहले उन्हें मास्क दिया। इसके बाद उन्हें शपथ भी दिलाई।

एसपी ने पैदल गश्त कर कोविड-19 महामारी व शान्ति व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। वो शहर के डाकखाना चौराहा, तिकोनिया पार्क, बस स्टैंड आदि जगहों पर गश्ती के लिए निकले। संदिग्ध व्यक्ति, संदिग्ध वाहन आदि की चेकिंग की। साथ ही आने-जाने वाले व्यक्तियों से कड़ाई से पूछताछ की।

एसपी ने लोगों को दिलाई शपथ
एसपी ने मास्क न लगाने वाले व्यक्तियों को हिरासत में लेकर पहले उन्हें मास्क दिया। इसके बाद शपथ दिलाई कि भविष्य में उनके द्वारा कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का अक्षरशः पालन किया जायेगा। साथ ही वे अन्य लोगों को भी मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। एसपी ने इलाके में बुजुर्गों और बच्चों को खुद मास्क पहनाकर कोविड-19 महामारी से बचाव के लिए जागरुक किया।

लोगों को जागरुक कर अवगत कराया कि दो गज दूरी, मास्क है जरूरी, का समस्त जनता को पालन करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का लगातार पालन करा रही है। लोगों के बीच मास्क का वितरण किया जा रहा है। जो लोग लापरवाही कर रहे हैं उनसे जुर्माना वसूली और उन्हें हिरासत में लेने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए तूफान आने से पहले ही 90% भर चुके बांध से पानी छोड़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें