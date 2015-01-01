पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उन्नाव में हादसा:दिल्ली से बहराइच जा रही बस लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर पलटी; 22 लोग घायल, आठ की हालत नाजुक

उन्नाव19 मिनट पहले
उन्नाव के पास लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस हाइवे पर डबल डेकर बस पलटने से 22 यात्री घायल हो गए।
  • सभी घायलों को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है
  • झपकी आने की वजह से डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसों का सफर लगातार खतरनाक होता जा रहा है। रविवार तड़के उन्नाव में दिल्ली से बहराइच जाते समय लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर चालक के झपकी आ जाने से अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। इस हादसे में 22 घायलों में आठ गंभीर हैं। सभी घायलों को बांगरमऊ की सीएचसी से जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। घायलों में आठ की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है।

दिल्ली से बहराइच जा डबल डेकर बस में बस लगभग 82 सवारियां थीं। रविवार भोर पहर में बांगरमऊ क्षेत्र में एक्सप्रेसवे मार्ग पर किलोमीटर संख्या 227 गांव सिरधरपुर के निकट चालक को झपकी आ जाने के चलते वह अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। इस घटना के समय सभी सवारियों में चीख-पुकार मच गई।

इस घटना में सवार 22 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिन्हें एम्बुलेंस से उन्नाव के बांगरमऊ के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर भर्ती करवाया गया जहां से सभी को जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

