कुशीनगर में हादसा:दीवाली के लिए अवैध रूप से जमाकर रखे गए पटाखों में हुआ विस्फोट; 4 लोगों की मौत, 6 जख्मी

कुशीनगर16 मिनट पहले
यूपी में कुशीनगर जिले के कप्तानगंज कस्बे में एक पटाखा फैक्ट्री में बुधवार सुबह विस्फोट हो गया जिसके बाद अफरा तफरी मच गई। इस हादसे में चार लोगों की झुलसकर मौत हो गई।
  • जिले के कप्तानगंज कस्बे में बुधवार सुबह हुई घटना

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में बुधवार सुबह बड़ा हादसा हो गया। जिले के कप्तानगंज थाने में पटाखा गोदाम में अचानक विस्फोट हो गया। इस हादसे में 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं कई और लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका जताई गई है। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस बचाव कार्य में जुट गई है। पुलिस ने बताया क‍ि घनी आबादी में अवैध पटाखा फैक्ट्री चल रही थी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, दीपावली नजदीक आने के चलते बुधवार सुबह लोग पटाखा बना रहे थे। उसी समय अचानक से विस्फोट हो गया। घटना की सूचना आसपास के लोगों ने पुलिस को दी।

घनी आबादी में अवैध पटाखा फैक्‍ट्री
कप्‍तान गंज थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और राहत बचाव का काम शुरू क‍िया। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि घनी आबादी में अवैध पटाखा फैक्ट्री चल रही थी। ज‍िले में अवैध पटाखा फैक्‍ट्री के ख‍िलाफ पुल‍िस ने अभ‍ियान चलाया हुआ है।

दीपावली के लिए घर में जमा कर रहा था पटाखे
स्‍थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक यह गोदाम जावेद नाम के एक व्‍यक्ति का है। उसने दीपावली के लिए घर के ही एक हिस्से में अवैध पटाखा जमा कर रखा था। घटना सुबह करीब सात बजे की बताई जा रही है। आग की ऊंची-ऊंची लपटें देख आस पास के लोग दहशत में आ गए। जावेद के घर से पूरी तरह जल चुके दो शव मिले हैं। घटना में तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए हैं। उन्‍हें सामुदायिक स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य केंद्र पर भर्ती कराया गया है।

