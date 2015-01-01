पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे में गई मासूम की जान:बिजली के खंभे में करंट उतरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत, बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही हुई उजागर

लखनऊ8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक इशिका की फाइल फोटो
  • स्थानीय निवासियों ने बिजली विभाग पर लगाया लापरवाही का आरोप
  • परिजन बिजली के खंभे में करंट उतरने की कई बार कर चुके थे शिकायत

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के कृष्णानगर इलाके के स्नेहनगर में रविवार शाम एक मासूम खेलते हुए बिजली के खंभे में उतर रहे करेंट की चपेट में आ गई जिससे बुरी तरह झुलस कर मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं मासूम की मौत से क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया लोगो मे बिजली विभाग को लेकर काफी आक्रोश व्याप्त रहा। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची कृष्णा नगर पुलिस ने मासूम का शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कृष्णा नगर थाना क्षेत्र के स्नेह नगर मकान संख्या 569क/150 में रहने वाली पांच वर्षीय मासूम मृतका इशिका पुत्री स्व मंगल सोनी रविवार शाम लगभग 3:30 बजे अपने घर से खेलते हुए टॉफी लेने दुकान जा रही थी इसी दौरान तंग गली में लगे बिजली के खंभे में उतर रहे करेंट की चपेट में आ गई जिससे मौके पर झुलस कर मासूम की मौत हो गई। वहीं मासूम की मौत से क्षेत्र में हाहाकार मच गया। परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल रहा।

वहीं मासूम की मौत से स्थानीय लोगों में बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया स्थानीय निवासी मौके पर बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों को बुलाने के लिए जिद करने लगे। सूचना पर पहुंचे कृष्णानगर कोतवाली प्रभारी डीके उपाध्याय ने लोगों को शांत करा कार्यवाही करने का आश्वासन देकर मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया।

परिजन बिजली विभाग में कई बार कर चुके हैं शिकायत
स्थानीय निवासियों का आरोप रहा कि खंभे में कई दिनों से करेंट आ रहा है जिसकी शिकायत कई बार श्रृंगार नगर बिजली उपकेंद्र को किया गया लेकिन विभाग का कोई कर्मचारी ठीक करने के लिए नहीं आया। बच्ची का कहना है बीते कई साल से खंभे को हटाने के लिए बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों को शिकायत की गई हैं। बच्ची की मां का कहना है कि ज़ बिजली विभाग वाले खंभे को हटाने के लिए रुपये मांग रहे थे। रुपये न देने पर बिजली विभाग वालों ने खंभे को नहीं हटाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध दिया जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें