बारावफात को लेकर राजधानी लखनऊ में निकाला गया फ्लैग मार्च, सोशल मीडिया पर पुलिस लगातार कर रही है निगरानी

लखनऊ7 मिनट पहले
बारावफात और वाल्मीकि जयंती के कार्यक्रम को लेकर राजधानी में जॉइंट कमिश्नर एलओ नवीन अरोड़ा के नेतृत्व में पुराने लखनऊ फ्लैग निकाला गया।
  • बारावफात और वाल्मीकि जयंती के कार्यक्रम आयोजित होते हैं
  • जॉइंट सीपी ने भी सहयोग के लिए जनता को कहा शुक्रिया

उत्तर प्रदेश में बारावफात और वाल्मीकि जयंती के कार्यक्रम को लेकर राजधानी में जॉइंट कमिश्नर एलओ नवीन अरोड़ा के नेतृत्व में पुराने लखनऊ फ्लैग निकाला गया। हर साल बारावफात और वाल्मीकि जयंती के कार्यक्रम आयोजित होते हैं। करोना संक्रमण के दौरान उक्त कार्यक्रम को आयोजित किया जाएगा या नहीं, इसे लेकर थाने से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। शासन की तरफ से पूछा गया है कि कार्यक्रम कराए जाएंगे या नहीं।

कई सेक्टरों में बांटकर पुलिसकर्मियों की लगाई गई है ड्यूटी

राजधानी को छह जोन, 98 सेक्टर और 240 सब सेक्टर में बांटा गया है। सभी सेक्टर में अलग-अलग विभागों के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जॉइंट सीपी नवीन अरोड़ा राजधानी के अलग-अलग इलाकों में भ्रमण करते रहे। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर राजधानी को छह जोन, 98 सेक्टर और 240 सब सेक्टर में बांटा गया है।

सभी सेक्टर में अलग-अलग विभागों के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है, जो क्षेत्र में भ्रमणशील रहे। शनिवार को पुराने शहर में होने वाले जुलूस के मद्देनजर एसएसपी ने सुरक्षा और कड़ी करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। दोपहर बाद सड़कों पर चहल पहल बढ़ने के बाद दोपहिया वाहनों से गश्त करने वाली पुलिस की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई।

सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही पुलिस की निगरानी
किसी भी प्रकार की अफवाह न फैले और शांति व्यवस्था कायम रहे, इसके लिए साइबर सेल की टीम सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय रही। अफवाह फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई का मैसेज लगातार प्रसारित किया जा रहा था। साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक अथवा भड़काऊ पोस्ट कोई न डाले, इसकी निगरानी भी की जा रही है।

