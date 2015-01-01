पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीली शराब का कहर:प्रयागराज में चार की मौत, चार की हालत नाजुक;सरकारी देसी ठेके से खरीदी गयी थी शराब

प्रयागराजएक घंटा पहले
डीएम समेत तमाम अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए।
  • गांव में स्थित देसी ठेके से खरीदी थी शराब, हड़कम्प, मौके पर पहुंचा आला अधिकारियों का अमला

प्रयागराज. यूपी के लखनऊ में जहरीली शराब पीने से 6 लोगों की बीते दिनों हुई मौत का मामला अभी ठंडा भी नहीं पड़ा था कि 20 नवंबर की रात प्रयागराज के गंगा पार इलाके में फूलपुर कोतवाली अंतर्गत अमिलहवा गांव में जहरीली शराब ने 4 लोगों की जिंदगी लील ली। 4 लोगों की हालत अभी भी नाजुक बनी हुई है। जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहरीली शराब से 4 लोगों के मौत की खबर सुनकर मौके पर प्रयागराज के डीएम भानु चंद्र गोस्वामी, एसएसपी सर्वश्रेष्ठ त्रिपाठी समेत पुलिस प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का हमला पहुंच चुका है। ठेका संचालक को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है।

गांव के ठेके पर खरीदकर पी शराब, सीएचसी पहुँचते ही तोड़ने लगे दम

गंगापार के फूलपुर कोतवाली अंतर्गत अमिलहवा गांव में रोड पर रामबाबू जायसवाल का देशी शराब का सरकारी ठेका है। हर दिन शाम को वहां पर ग्रामीणों का मजमा लगता है। शुक्रवार को भी कई लोग शराब पीने के लिए ठेके पर पहुंचे थे। जहा लोगों ने रोज की तरह शराब खरीदकर पी। थोड़ी ही देर बाद वहा लोग लोग बेहोश होकर गिरने लगे। बेहोश होने वालों के मुह से झाग निकलने लगा। जिससे खलबली मच गई। आनन फानन में बेहोश होने वालों को लाद फांदकर सीएचसी फूलपुर पहुँचाया जाने लगा। एक एक करके सीएचसी में आठ लोग पहुँच गए। सभी की हालत बेहद क्रिटिकल होती जा रही थी। लोगों को बाहर ले जाया जाता तब तक में मृत्यु का दौर शुरू हो गया और एक-एक करके देखते ही देखते चार लोगों ने वहीं पर दम तोड़ दिया।

ठेका संचालक को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है।
ठेका संचालक को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है।

मृतकों के नाम

1. बसंत लाल (70) पुत्र गयादीन पटेल निवासी अमिलहवा, फूलपुर, प्रयागराज।

2. शम्भू नाथ मौर्य (50) पुत्र जवाहर लाल मौर्य निवासी अमिलहवा, फूलपुर, प्रयागराज।

3. राज बहादुर (50) पुत्र राम लखनलाल निवासी अमिलहवा, फूलपुर, प्रयागराज।

4. प्यारे लाल बिंद उर्फ प्यारे हलवाई(4.) निवासी माली का पूरा, कंसार, फूलपुर, प्रयागराज।

इन लोगो की हालत है गंभीर

1. तारा पासी (45) पुत्र रामनेवाज निवासी कोल्हापुर, फूलपुर, प्रयागराज।

2. प्रभुनाथ पटेल (55) निवासी अमिलहवा, फूलपुर।

3. पवन पासी (3.) निवासी अमिलहवा, फूलपुर, प्रयागराज।

4. जगदीश यादव उर्फ हलवाई(60) निवासी कंसार, फूलपुर, प्रयागराज।

मौके पर जांच पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस

मौके पर फूलपुर, बहरिया थाने की पुलिस पहुंच गई। डीएम समेत तमाम अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। एसएसपी प्रयागराज सर्वश्रेष्ठ त्रिपाठी का कहना है कि 4 लोगों की मौत हुई है पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही तय होगा कि मौत की असली वजह क्या है फिलहाल चारों के शव को पोस्टमार्टम हाउस भेज दिया गया है।

