पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Friends Had Kidnapped An Iron Trafficker And Demanded A Ransom Of One Crore Rupees, Truth Came Out In Interrogation Of The Accused

अहपरणकांड का खुलासा:दोस्तों ने ही लोहा व्यवापारी को अगवा कर मांगी थी एक करोड़ रुपए की फिरौती, आरोपियों से पूछताछ में सच्चाई आई सामने

मेरठएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के मेरठ में पुलिस ने एक व्यापारी के अहपरण कांड का खुलासा करते हुए आठ आरोपियों को दबोच लिया है।
  • पुलिस ने व्यापारी को सकुशल बरामद कर आरोपियों को पकड़ने में सफलता मिली थी

उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जिले के बड़ौत में दोस्तों ने ही अपने व्यापारी मित्र आदिश कुमार जैन को अगवा कर एक करोड़ रुपए की फिरौती मांगी थी। पुलिस ने आठ आरोपितों को गिरफ्तार कर लोहा व्यापारी के अपहरण की घटना का राजफाश कर दिया है। सोमवार की सुबह पांच बजे घर से दुकान के लिए निकले मोहल्‍ला गढ़ी खत्री निवासी लोहा व्यापारी आदिश जैन का तीन कार सवार बदमाशों ने अपहरण कर लिया था। बाद में छह बजे आदिश जैन के मोबाइल से उनके पुत्र अर्पित जैन को कॉल करके एक करोड़ रुपए की फिरौती मांगी थी। मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।

एसपी अभिषेक सिंह लोहा व्यापारी के मकान पर पहुंचे और घटना की जानकारी हासिल की। लखनऊ तक घटना की सूचना पहुंचने पर एडीजी राजीव सभरवाल, आईजी प्रवीण कुमार भी जिले में पहुंचे और आरोपित बदमाशों की धरपकड़ व लोहा व्यापारी का सकुशल बरामदगी के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए।

दोपहर दो बजे पुलिस की घेराबंदी बढ़ने पर बदमाश लोहा व्यापारी को रटौल गांव के पास पूर्वी यमुना नहर पर छोड़कर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने लोहा व्यापारी को सकुशल बरामद कर लिया। साथ ही अर्पित जैन की तहरीर पर तीन अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ रंगदारी मांगने व अपहरण करने के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया।

दोस्तों ने ही रची थी अपहरण की पटकथा
मंगलवार को एसपी अभिषेक सिंह ने घटना का राजफाश किया। एसपी ने बताया कि बड़ौत नगर में परचून की दुकान करने वाले गौरव जैन का आदिश जैन के घर पर आना जाना था। गौरव ने अपने दोस्त नगर में कपड़े की दुकान करने वाले अभिषेक जैन के साथ मिलकर आदिश जैन के अपहरण करने की योजना बनाई। अभिषेक जैन ने अपनी दुकान पर काम करने वाले अमित से अपहरण करने में मदद मांगी। इस पर अमित ने अपने भाई सुमित से दोनों को मिलवाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें