छवि बदलने की कवायद:अल्‍पसंख्‍यक समुदाय की बेटियों को तोहफा देगी योगी सरकार, शादी में खर्च के लिए 20 हजार रुपये की करेगी आर्थिक मदद

लखनऊ9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय की बेटियों की शादी में यूपी सरकार द्वारा 20 हजार रुपए की मदद देने की घेाषणा की गई है।
  • यूपी की ऐसी पहली सरकार है जिसने उठाया ऐसा कदम
  • अनुदान के मद में पांच करोड़ की धनराशि मंजूर की गई है

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय को एक विशेष तोहफा दिया है। मुस्लिम सहित अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय की बेटियों की शादी के लिए उन्हें 20 हजार की आर्थिक मदद करेगी। गरीब परिवारों की बेटियों की शादी के लिए सरकार उन्हें 20 हजार रुपये देगी। अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय की बेटियों की शादी में यूपी सरकार द्वारा 20 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता देने से गरीब परिवारों की बेटियों की शादी अब बिना किसी अड़चन के हो सकेंगी।

अल्‍पसंख्यक समुदाय की गरीब1 बेटियों की शादी के लिए अनुदान के मद में पांच करोड़ की धनराशि मंजूर की गई है। किसी प्रदेश में पहली बार किसी राज्‍य सरकार ने इस दिशा में कदम उठाया है। वहीं य मंत्री मंत्री मोहसीन रजा का कहना है कि सीएम योगी के नेतृत्व में बेटियों के लिए इस सरकार में जितना कार्य हुआ वो किसी सरकार में नहीं हुआ है। इस दिशा में आर्थिक मदद देने के इस फैसले से अल्‍पसंख्‍यक परिवारों को लाभ मिलेगा। भारतीय जनता पार्टी जब से देश में आई है तब से अल्‍पसंख्यक समुदाय को मुख्‍यधारा से जोड़ने का काम किया है।

यूपी सरकार ने विभिन्‍न योजनाओं के तहत अल्‍पसंख्यक बेटियों को लाभ दिए हैं। ओडीओपी योजना, कौशल विकास या उस्‍ताद योजना के जरिए अल्‍पसंख्‍यक बेटियों को लाभ मिल रहा है। अल्‍पसंख्‍यक समाज के लिए शिक्षा, रोजगार विकास के लिए बीजेपी ने शुरू से काम किया है। हम सबका साथ सबका विकास सबका विश्‍वास को लेकर काम कर रहे हैं’।

छवि बदलने का प्रयास कर रही सरकार

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार सिद्धार्थ कलहंस का कहना है कि या सुकन्या योजना की तरह अल्पसंख्यक विभाग का भी बजट अलग होता है। उसके तहत दिए आर्थिक मदद का ऐलान अल्पसंख्यक डिपार्टमेंट के द्वारा किया गया है। यह अच्छी योजना है फिलहाल सरकार को कोरोना महामारी के बीच इस तरीके के योजना और आर्थिक मदद का ऐलान कर रही है। कई महीनों से विशेष समुदाय पर कार्रवाई किए जाने को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे थे जिस पर कहीं ना कहीं सर्वधर्म समभाव की छवि के साथ सरकार की छवि बनाना भी हो सकता है।

