145वीं जयंती पर लौहपुरुष को नमन:राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल एवं सीएम योगी ने श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया , कहा- उनका जीवन देश की एकता के लिए समर्पित रहा

लखनऊ2 घंटे पहले
लौह पुरुष सरदार बल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती के मौके पर योगी ने राजभवन में उन्हें श्रद्धसुमन अपर्ति किया।
  • लौहपुरुष के नाम से विख्यात सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया
  • इस मौके पर योगी सरकार के कई मंत्री और प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौजूद रहे

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में सरदार बल्लभभाई पटेल की 145वीं जयंती राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किया। इस दिन को पूरे देश में राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस (राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस) के रूप में भी मनाया जाता है। इस मौके पर योगी ने कहा कि लौह पुरुष ने देश को एकता एवं अखंडता के बंधन में बांधने के लिए अपना पूरा जीवन लगा दिया। उनका जीवन आज के लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है।

लखनऊ में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राजभवन में स्थापित लौह पुरुष के नाम से विख्यात सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। उनकी यह प्रतिमा उत्तर प्रदेश राजभवन में लगाई गई है। इस अवसर पर राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल के साथ ही योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार के कई मंत्री तथा वरिष्ठ प्रशासनिक व पुलिस के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

पूरा जीवन देश की एकता के लिए समर्पित रहा
सीएम योगी ने कहा कि, सरदार पटेल जी को श्रद्धा सुमन और नमन करते हुए प्रदेश वासियों की ओर से विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। हम सब जानते हैं एक सामान्य किसान परिवार में जन्में लौह पुरूष सरदार पटेल जी ने भारत माता के प्रति अटूट श्रद्धा और आस्था होने के कारण उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन भारत की एकता और अखंडता के लिए समर्पित किया। एक महान सेनानी होने के साथ देश के स्वतंत्र होने के समय एकता और अखंडता के लिए समर्पित किया।

एक महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी होने के साथ भारत के अंदर देश के स्वतंत्र होते समय अपनी नीतियों से जो भारत को अलग-अलग टुकड़ों में बांट कर के हजारों वर्षों से चले आ रहे हैं सनातन राष्ट्र को छिन्न कर दें। सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल ने समय रहते अपने सूझबूझ कर 562 देशी रियासतों को एक सूत्र में बांध करके भारत को एक रखने का साहसी कार्य किया।

