उत्तर प्रदेश:अमेठी में प्रधान पति को जिंदा जलाया गया; गांव में तनाव, पुलिस बल तैनात

अमेठी27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में आग से जलने से प्रधानपति की मौत मुंशीगंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बंदोइया गांव का मामला अमेठी।

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में आग से जलने से मुंशीगंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बंदोइया गांव के प्रधानपति की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने विरोधियों पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। मुंशीगंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बंदोइया गांव निवासी 40 वर्षीय अर्जुन पुत्र रामचरण कोरी गुरुवार की देर रात लगभग 10:30 बजे गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति के मकान की बाउंड्री के अंदर जली हुई अवस्था में पाए गए। परिजन इलाज के लिए उन्हें सीएचसी नौगिरवा ले गए। जहां से डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें जिला अस्पताल सुल्तानपुर रेफर कर दिया। सुल्तानपुर से उन्हें ट्रामा सेंटर लखनऊ के लिए रेफर किया गया। लखनऊ ले जाते समय रास्ते में उनकी मौत हो गई। शव घर पहुंचने पर मृतक के परिजनों में हाहाकार मच गया। सूचना पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल मृतक के घर पहुंच गया। इस संबंध में एसपी दिनेश सिंह ने बताया कि अभी कोई तहरीर नहीं मिली है। तहरीर मिलने पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया जाएगा। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

