आगरा में माहौल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास:मुस्लिम धर्मस्थल पर जाकर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर जताया था विरोध, पुलिस ने हिंदूवादी नेता अजय तोमर को किया गिरफ्तार

आगरा14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शमशाबाद में धर्मस्थल पर जाकर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने वाले हिंदूवादी नेता अजय तोमर को भी थाना शमशाबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में नमाज पढ़े जाने का हिंदूवादी नेता ने जताया विरोध
  • पुलिस ने हिंदूवादी नेता शुभम पंडित व उसके एक साथी को भी पकड़ा है

उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा में स्थित नंदबाबा मंदिर में नमाज पढ़ने के विरोध में आगरा में समुदाय विशेष के धार्मिक स्थलों पर भगवा रंग रंगने वाले हिंदूवादी नेता शुभम पंडित व उसके एक साथी को देर रात थाना लोहामंडी पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। वहीं कस्बा शमशाबाद में धर्मस्थल पर जाकर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने वाले हिंदूवादी नेता अजय तोमर को भी थाना शमशाबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सभी को जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

वहीं सीओ शमशाबाद वीर कुमार व थाना लोहामंडी प्रभारी संजय त्यागी ने पुष्टि की है। दरअसल आगरा में सोमवार रात पांच मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों को भगवा रंग में रंगकर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश की गई। मामला MG रोड, ताजगंज, छीपी टोला और पंचवटी इलाकों का है।

कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में 2 मुस्लिम युवकों के नमाज पढ़ने की घटना के विरोध में आगरा की घटना हुई है। हालांकि, समय रहते पुलिस अलर्ट हो गई और मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों से भगवा रंग साफ करा दिया गया। अब आरोपियों का पता लगाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पुलिस आसपास के CCTV फुटेज चेक कर रही है।

मथुरा में क्या हुआ था?

नंदगांव के नंदबाबा मंदिर में रविवार को दो मुस्लिम युवकों ने नमाज पढ़ी थी। इस घटना को लेकर हिंदू संगठनों और संतों में गुस्सा है। फैजल नाम के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

