आगरा में भी मुस्लिम धर्मस्थल पर हनुमान चालीसा:हिंदूवादी नेता ने मजार के सिराहने बैठकर हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ी, फोटो-वीडियो बनवाया और जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाए

आगरा22 मिनट पहले
हिंदूवादी नेता की पहचान योगी यूथ ब्रिगेड के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय तोमर के रूप में हुई है।
  • मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में नमाज पढ़े जाने का हिंदूवादी नेता ने जताया विरोध

उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा में स्थित नंदबाबा मंदिर में दो मुस्लिमों द्वारा नमाज पढ़े जाने से नाराज हिंदूवादी नेता मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों पर हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ रहे है। ताजा मामला आगरा का है। यहां मंगलवार को शमशाबाद रोड पर स्थित एक मजार पर एक हिंदूवादी नेता ने हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया और जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाए। इसका एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है। हिंदूवादी नेता की पहचान योगी यूथ ब्रिगेड के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय तोमर के रूप में हुई है। वह भगवा कपड़े पहने हुए था।

पांच मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों पर भगवा रंग पोता गया था

आगरा में सोमवार रात पांच मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों को भगवा रंग में रंगकर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश की गई। मामला MG रोड, ताजगंज, छीपी टोला और पंचवटी इलाकों का है। कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में 2 मुस्लिम युवकों के नमाज पढ़ने की घटना के विरोध में आगरा की घटना हुई है। हालांकि, समय रहते पुलिस अलर्ट हो गई और मुस्लिम धर्मस्थलों से भगवा रंग साफ करा दिया गया। अब आरोपियों का पता लगाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पुलिस आसपास के CCTV फुटेज चेक कर रही है।

मथुरा में क्या हुआ था?

नंदगांव के नंदबाबा मंदिर में रविवार को दो मुस्लिम युवकों ने नमाज पढ़ी थी। इस घटना को लेकर हिंदू संगठनों और संतों में गुस्सा है। फैजल नाम के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

