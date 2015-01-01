पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हाथरस केस:CBI ने पीड़िता के भाई से पूछा- तुमने ही अपनी बहन को मारा? जवाब- हमें उसे मारना होता तो घर ही मार देते, थाने भी क्यों लेकर जाता

हाथरस32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो हाथरस केस की पीड़ित के घर की है। बुधवार को मानवाधिकार संगठन पीपुल्स यूनियन फॉर सिविल लिबर्टी के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने परिवार वालों से बातचीत की।
  • बीते 11 अक्टूबर से CBI कर रही हाथरस केस की जांच
  • बुधवार को कैंप कार्यालय में मां-बेटे से हुई थी करीब तीन घंटे पूछताछ
  • मानवाधिकार संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं से बातचीत में CBI की पूछताछ का भाई ने किया खुलासा

बीते 25 दिनों से हाथरस केस की जांच कर CBI को शक है कि 19 साल की दलित युवती की हत्या उसके किसी अपने ने ही की है। इसका खुलासा मृतक युवती के भाई ने खुद किया है। बुधवार को CBI ने युवती की मां और उसके भाई को अपने कैंप कार्यालय बुलाकर करीब तीन घंटे लंबी पूछताछ की थी। पूछताछ के बाद जब मां-बेटे अपने घर पहुंचे तो मानवाधिकार संगठन पीपुल्स यूनियन फॉर सिविल लिबर्टी का प्रतिनिधि मंडल भी पहुंच गया। बातचीत में पीड़िता के भाई ने कहा कि CBI टीम ने उससे पूछा कि तुमने ही अपनी बहन को मारा है? इस भाई ने जवाब दिया कि मैं अपनी बहन को मारता तो उसे लेकर थाने क्यों जाता? अगर हमें उसे मारना होता तो घर पर ही मार देते।

भाई ने CBI अफसरों से किया सवाल

मृतका के भाई ने कहा कि CBI बहन को मारने को लेकर कर पूछताछ पूछताछ कर रही है। उसने बताया कि CBI उससे पूछ रही है कि तुम पर यह भी आरोप लग रहा है कि तुमने अपनी बहन को मारा है। इस पर भाई ने CBI अफसरों से ही सवाल किया कि क्या कोई अपनी मां-बहन को मारता होगा? यदि हम उसे मारते तो अपने घर पर ही मार सकते थे, खेत पर क्यों मारते? फिर उसकी बहन ने जिंदा रहते हुए अपने बयान में चार लोगों के नाम लिए हैं, जिन्होंने उसके साथ यह घटना की है। यदि हमें उसे मारना होता तो फिर हम उसे घायल अवस्था में थाने क्यों लेकर जाते?

क्या है पूरा मामला?

हाथरस जिले के चंदपा इलाके के बुलगढ़ी गांव में 14 सितंबर को 4 लोगों ने 19 साल की दलित युवती से कथित गैंगरेप किया था। आरोपियों ने युवती की रीढ़ की हड्डी तोड़ दी और उसकी जीभ भी काट दी थी। दिल्ली में इलाज के दौरान 29 सितंबर को पीड़ित की मौत हो गई। मामले में चारों आरोपी गिरफ्तार कर लिए गए। हालांकि, पुलिस का दावा है कि दुष्कर्म नहीं हुआ था। UP सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दिए एफिडेविट में भी यह बात कही थी।

इस मामले में योगी सरकार ने ही CBI जांच की सिफारिश की थी। 11 अक्टूबर को CBI की गाजियाबाद यूनिट ने चंदपा कोतवाली में दर्ज केस के आधार पर मुख्य आरोपी संदीप पर मामला दर्ज किया। 17 दिनों में अब तक CBI पीड़ित और आरोपियों के परिवार वालों से पूछताछ कर चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें