यूपी में माहौल बिगाड़ने की साजिश का मामला:PFI के सदस्यों की जमानत याचिका पर हुई सुनवाई, ADJ की अदालत ने STF को लगाई फटकार

मथुरा21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
PFI के सदस्यों की जमानत के लिए आज फिर कोर्ट सुनवाई हुई जहां STF ने समय की मांग की जिस पर कोर्ट ने उन्हें कड़ी फटकार लगाई।
  • यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे स्थित मांट टोल प्लाजा से 5 अक्टूबर को चार युवकों की गिरफ्तारी हुई थी

उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए हाथरस कांड के बाद साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने में गिरफ्तार किए गए पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) के संदिग्ध सदस्यों की जमानत याचिका पर बुधवार को सुनवाई हुई। मसूद और आलम की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान UP STF के अधिकारियों का ADJ अमर सिंह की अदालत ने फटकार लगा दी। दरअसल, STF के अधिकारियों ने बहस के दौरान एक बार फिर समय की मांग की थी, जिस पर अदालत ने उन्हें फटकार लगाई है।

आरोपी पक्ष के वकील मधुवन दत्त चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि आज मसूद और आलम की जमानत याचिका पर एडीजे-दशक अमर सिंह की अदालत में सुनवाई हुई। आज STF ने फिर से कहा कि इस संबंध में केस डायरी और PCR CJM न्यायालय में है, लिहाजा वह इस पर बहस नहीं कर पाएंगे। इस बात पर ADJ नाराज हुए और उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह की कार्यप्रणाली पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए कोई आदेश पारित करने जा रहे हैं।

मथुरा टोल प्लाजा से पकड़े गए थे चारों आरोपी
हाथरस कांड के बाद हाथरस जाते समय यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे स्थित मांट टोल प्लाजा से 5 अक्टूबर को चार युवकों की गिरफ्तारी हुई थी। पकड़े गए युवकों में मुजफ्फरनगर निवासी अतीकुर्रहमान, रामपुर निवासी आलम, केरल निवासी सिद्दीकी और बहराइच निवासी मसूद के पास से धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने वाले दस्तावेज बरामद हुए थे. इसके बाद इनके खिलाफ थाना मांट में राष्ट्रद्रोह जैसी संगीन धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था।

