लव जिहाद पर अदालत की चोट ?:धर्म परिवर्तन कर शादी करने के मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया अहम फैसला, कहा- महज शादी करने के लिए किया गया धर्म परिवर्तन वैध नहीं

प्रयागराज24 मिनट पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश में इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने कहा है कि केवल शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन वैध नहीं है।
  • उच्च न्यायालय ने याची की याचिका खारिज करते हुए मामले में हस्तक्षेप से इंकार किया
  • परिजनों के खिलाफ जाकर एक मुस्लिम लड़की ने हिन्दू धर्म स्वीकार कर कर ली थी

उत्तर प्रदेश में इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने धर्म परिवर्तन कर शादी करने के एक मामले की सुनाई करते हुए बड़ा और अहम फैसला सुनाया है। अदालत ने कहा है कि केवल शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन वैध नहीं है। विपरीत धर्म के जोड़े की याचिका को खारिज करते हुए कोर्ट ने याचियों को संबंधित मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष हाजिर होकर अपना बयान दर्ज कराने की छूट दी है। याची ने परिवार वालों को उनके शांति पूर्ण वैवाहिक जीवन में हस्तक्षेप करने पर रोक लगाने की मांग की थी लेकिन इस याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने हस्तक्षेप करने से इंकार कर दिया है।

यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति एम सी त्रिपाठी ने प्रियांशी उर्फ समरीन व अन्य की याचिका पर दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि एक याची मुस्लिम तो दूसरा हिन्दू है। लड़की ने 29 जून 2020 को हिन्दू धर्म स्वीकार किया और एक महीने बाद 31 जुलाई को विवाह कर लिया। कोर्ट ने कहा कि रिकार्ड से स्पष्ट है कि शादी करने के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन किया गया है।

नूरजहां बेगम केस का हवाला देकर अदालत ने सुनाया फैसला

कोर्ट ने नूर जहां बेगम केस के फैसले का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि शादी के लिए धर्म बदलना स्वीकार्य नहीं है। इस केस में हिन्दू लड़कियों ने धर्म बदलकर मुस्लिम लड़के से शादी की थी। सवाल था कि क्या हिन्दू लड़की धर्म बदलकर मुस्लिम लड़के से शादी कर सकती है और यह शादी वैध होगी। अदालत ने साफतौर पर कहा कि कुरान की हदीसों का हवाला देते हुए कोर्ट ने कहा कि इस्लाम के बारे में बिना जाने और बिना आस्था विश्वास के धर्म बदलना स्वीकार्य नहीं है। इस्लाम के खिलाफ है। इसी फैसले के हवाले से कोर्ट ने मुस्लिम से हिन्दू बन शादी करने वाली याची को राहत देने से इंकार कर दिया है।

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन करने को गलत बताने का निर्णय 20 अगस्त 1976 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से नूरजहां बेगम आदि के प्रकरण में दिए गए फैसले का हवाला दिया गया है जिस जिसमें जस्टिस आर भट्‌टाचार्या ने भौतिक सुख के लिए धर्म का उपयोग करना गलत बताया है।

क्या कहते है विधि विशेषज्ञ
इस संबंध में इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के अधिवक्ता अशोक कुमार सिंह कलहंस का कहना है कि चाहे वह हिंदू हो अथवा मुस्लिम या फिर किसी अन्य धर्म के लोग, सिर्फ शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन करने के निर्णय को हाईकोर्ट ने गलत माना है। अपने निर्णय में हाई कोर्ट ने कहा है कि जब हमें किसी धर्म और उससे जुड़ी आस्था के संबंध में जानकारी नहीं होती और सिर्फ शादी करने के मकसद से हम उस धर्म को अपना लेते हैं तो वह किसी भी सूरत में न्याय संगत नहीं माना जाएगा।

वहीं इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के ही अधिवक्ता मनीष द्विवेदी का कहना है कि हाई कोर्ट ने जो निर्णय दिया है वह हर धर्म और संप्रदाय के लोगों पर लागू होता है। इसमें शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन करना गलत बताया गया है जो न्याय संगत है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में नूरजहां प्रकरण को लेकर दिए गए निर्देश के आधार पर ही हाई कोर्ट ने फैसला दिया है जिसमें स्पष्ट तौर पर कहा गया है कि कोई भी धर्म अथवा संप्रदाय का धार्मिक ग्रंथ या फिर कायदा कानून यह इजाजत नहीं देता कि कोई व्यक्ति शादी करने के लिए अथवा अपनी जरूरत पूरी करने के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन करे।

