पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बुनकरों का हड़ताल 13वे दिन भी जारी:वाराणसी में बिजली के फ्लैट रेट की मांग को लेकर बुनकरों ने घरों और सड़कों पर थाली-ताली बजाई

वाराणसीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
काशी के बुनकर बाहुल्य इलाकों में लोग सरकार के खिलाफ छतों और सड़कों पर जमकर प्रदर्शन किये.
  • सोमवार को काशी के बुनकरों के साथ वर्चुअल तरीके से जुड़कर प्रियंका गांधी ने वार्ता की था
  • प्रियंका गांधी ने सरकार द्वारा मांग न मानने पर बुनकरों को काशी आने का भी वादा किया है

बुनकर अपना अपना कारोबार बंद कर सरकार से 13 दिनों से फ्लैट रेट बिजली की मांग कर रहे है। 15 अक्टूबर से बुनकर कारोबार बंद कर हड़ताल कर आंदोलन कर रहे है। मंगलवार को पीलीकोठी, बजरडीहा, जैतपुरा, जलालीपुरा, पुराना पुल, मदनपुर समेत कई इलाकों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाकर सरकार के खिलाफ थाली, ताली बजाकर और मोमबत्ती जलाकर विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया।

कल प्रियंका गांधी ने भी बुनकरों से बातचीत का समर्थन का एलान किया है

उत्तर प्रदेश बुनकर सभा और वाराणसी वस्त्र बुनकर संघ, सभी बुनकर बिरादराना तंजी़म के सरदार के आह्वान पर आज सारे बुनकरों ने अपने अपने घरो के छतों से और घरो के बहार थाली और ताली बजा कर सरकार का ध्यान अपने मांगो की तरफ दिलाया। वस्त्र बुनकर संघ के अध्यक्ष राकेश कान्त राय ने कहा की कोरोना काल में कोरोना को हराने के लिए प्रधान मंत्री मोदी जी ने एक मन्त्र दिया था। थाली और ताली बजाने के लिए ताकि एक दूसरे का हौसला बना रहे।आज हम सभी बुनकर अपने सरकार को मनाने के लिए और अपना हक़ मांगने के लिए सभी ने ताली और थाली बजाई। 13 दिनों से कोई बुनकरों का हाल जानने नहीं आया। प्रियंका गांधी ने कल हम लोगों को अपना समर्थन दिया है। सरकार के वादाखिलाफी के विरोध में वो हमारे साथ है।

पार्षद हाजी ओकास अंसारी ने कहा की जिस हिम्मत और हौसले के साथ सारे बुनकर भाई अपना अपना कारोबार बंद कर भूखे सो कर सरकार से फ्लैट रेट बिजली की मांग कर रहे है,वो काबिले तारीफ है। सरकार गरीब बुनकर से 1 लूम का 72 रुपए की जगह 1500 रुपये वसूलने की तैयारी में है। अक्टूबर में नई योजना लाने को कहा गया था। सरकार ने अभी तक कुछ भी नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें