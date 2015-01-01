पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Important Decision Of High Court; The Right Of Any Person Of Any Religion To Choose The Partner Of His Choice, No One Has The Right To Object To It

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लव जिहाद को लेकर सरकार को झटका:हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- किसी भी धर्म के व्यक्ति को पसंद का साथी चुनने का हक, आपत्ति का अधिकार किसी को नहीं

प्रयागराज20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने धर्म परिवर्तन कर शादी करने को लेकर अहम फैसला दिया है। अदालत ने इस मामले में एकल पीठ के फैसले पर असहमति जताई है।
  • इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय की खंडपीठ ने एक याचिका की सुनवाई पर दिया फैसला
  • हाईकोर्ट ने दो अलग अलग मामलों में एकल पीठ के फैसले पर जताई असहमति

उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी सरकार एक तरफ जहां लव जिहाद को रोकने के लिए कानून बनाने की तैयारी में है, वहीं इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट दो सदस्यीय पीठ ने धर्म परिवर्तन कर शादी करने के मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए एकल पीठ के फैसले पर असहमति जताई है। अदालत ने कहा है कि प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को अपनी पसंद के व्यक्ति के साथ रहने का अधिकार है, चाहे वह किसी भी धर्म को मानने वाला हो। कोर्ट ने कहा कि यह उसकी व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता के अधिकार का मूल तत्व है। दो लोग यदि खुशी खुशी एक साथ रह रहे हैं तो इसको लेकर आपत्ति करने का किसी को अधिकार नहीं है। कोर्ट के इस फैसले के साथ ही योगी सरकार के लव जिहाद को लेकर कानून बनाने की तैयारियों को झटका लग सकता है।

यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति पंकज नकवी एवं न्यायमूर्ति विवेक अग्रवाल की खंडपीठ ने कुशीनगर के सलामत अंसारी और प्रियंका खरवार उर्फ ​​आलिया की याचिका पर दिया है। खंडपीठ ने कहा की हम यह समझने में नाकाम हैं। कानून जब दो व्यक्तियों, चाहे वे समान लिंग के ही क्यों न हों, को शांतिपूर्वक साथ रहने की अनुमति देता है तो किसी को भी व्यक्ति, परिवार या राज्य को उनके रिश्ते पर आपत्ति करने का अधिकार नहीं है।

खंडपीठ ने दो मामलों का जिक्र कर सुनाया फैसला
खंडपीठ ने प्रियांशी उर्फ समरीन और नूरजहां बेगम उर्फ अंजली मिश्रा के केस में इसी हाईकोर्ट की एकल पीठ के निर्णयों से असहमति जताते हुए कहा कि दोनों मामलों में दो वयस्कों को अपनी मर्जी से साथी चुनने और उसके साथ रहने की स्वतंत्रता के अधिकार पर विचार नहीं किया गया है। ये फैसले सही कानून नहीं हैं।

याचियों का कहना था कि दोनों बालिग हैं और 19 अक्टूबर 2019 को उन्होंने मुस्लिम रीति रिवाज से निकाह किया है । इसके बाद प्रियंका ने इस्लाम को स्वीकार कर लिया है और एक साल से दोनों पति-पत्नी की तरह रह रहे हैं। प्रियंका के पिता ने इस रिश्ते का विरोध करते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है जिसके खिलाफ उन्होंने याचिका दाखिल की थी।

सरकारी वकील की दलील- सिर्फ शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन गलत
याचिका का विरोध करते हुए सरकारी वकील ने कहा कि सिर्फ शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन करना प्रतिबंधित है और ऐसे विवाह की कानून में मान्यता नहीं है। खंडपीठ ने कहा कि हम याचियों को हिंदू व मुस्लिम की नजर से नहीं देखते। ये दो बालिग हैं जो अपनी मर्जी और पसंद से एक वर्ष से साथ रह रहे हैं। कोर्ट ने कहा कि निजी रिश्तों में हस्तक्षेप करना व्यक्ति की निजता के अधिकार में गंभीर अतिक्रमण है, जिसका उसे संविधान के अनुच्छेद 21 में अधिकार प्राप्त है।

इसी के साथ कोर्ट एक युवती के पिता की ओर से दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर खारिज कर दी है। याचिका में कुशीनगर के विष्णुपुरा थाने में 25 अगस्त 2019 को दर्ज आईपीसी की धारा 363, 366, 352, 506 और पोस्को एक्ट की धारा 7/8 की एफआईआर रद्द करने की मांग की गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें