  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  In 477 Years, The First Place Of Bharat Milap Was Changed Due To Corona, Kashi Naresh Seen Leela Sitting On The Couch Instead Of Sitting On An Elephant.

भरत मिलाप की परंपरा टूटी:477 साल में पहली बार  भरत मिलाप का लीला स्थल कोरोना के चलते बदला,काशी नरेश ने हाथी पर बैठने के बजाय सोफे पर बैठकर देखी लीला

वाराणसी7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पहली बार यादव बंधू इस बार प्रभु श्रीराम का पुष्पक विमान रूपी लकड़ी का रथ भी नहीं उठा पाये 
  • नाटी इमली के मैदान में एक लाख से ज्यादे लोग लीला देखने आते थे,इस बार अयोध्या भवन में पासधारकों को ही मिला इंट्री
  • पांच मिनट की लीला तुलसी दास के शिष्य मेघा भगत ने नाटी इमली मैदान से शुरू किया था

विश्व प्रसिद्ध नाटी इमली का भरत मिलाप कोरोना के चलते अपने निर्धारित स्थान के बजाय लोहटिया स्थित अयोध्या भवन में मंगलवार को परंपरागत तरीके से आयोजित हुआ।प्रबंध समिति के अनुसार 477 वर्षों में पहली बार कोरोना के चलते नाटी इमली के मैदान की लीला इस बार वहा नही हो पायी ।जहां लाखों की संख्या में भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ती थी।इस बार चंद भक्त ही भरत मिलाप में शामिल हो पाये।

पांच मिनट का अलौकिक दृश्य देखने को इकट्ठा होते है,भक्त

लीला समिति के व्यवस्थापक पं मुकुंद उपाध्याय ने बताया कि इतिहास में पहली बार भरत मिलाप के स्थान को बदला गया।केवल पासधारक को ही अंदर प्रवेश दिया गया था।देश विदेश से आने वाले भक्त कोरोना के चलते इस बार नही आ सके।लख्खा मेलो में शुमार लीला चंद लोगो मे सिमट गयी।

ठीक 4.40 बजे चारो भाइयों का मिलन होता है

इस लीला को तुलसी दास के शिष्य मेघा भगत ने नाटी इमली के मैदान से शुरू किया था।भगवान राम ने उनको उसी मैदान में दर्शन दिया था।इस परंपरा में काशी नरेश के परिवार से अनंत नारायण भी शामिल हुए।इस बार हाथी के बजाय सोफे पर बैठकर उन्होंने लीला को देखा। प्राचीन काल से यादव बंधू प्रभु का पुष्पक विमान भी कंधों पर उठाते है।इस बार आयोजन सीमित कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
