NSA मामले में 'सुप्रीम' फैसला:योगी सरकार को बड़ा झटका, डॉक्टर कफील खान की गिरफ्तारी के मामले में दायर याचिका खारिज

लखनऊ6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉक्टर कफील ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का यूं स्वागत किया।
  • सितंबर माह में हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर डॉक्टर कफील मथुरा जेल से रिहा हुए थे
  • 12 दिसंबर को योगी सरकार हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट गई थी

गोरखपुर के डॉक्टर कफील खान की रिहाई के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से गुरुवार को उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार को बड़ा झटका लगा है। दरअसल, सरकार ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के एक सितंबर के फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक विशेष याचिका दायर की थी, जिसमें राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून (NSA) के तहत डॉक्टर कफील की हिरासत को रद्द कर दिया गया था। गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने योगी सरकार की अपील को खारिज कर दिया।

सरकार की याचिका में कहा गया था कि डॉक्टर कफील का ऐसे कई अपराध करने का इतिहास था, जिनके कारण अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की गई थी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, 'हाईकोर्ट की टिप्पणी आपराधिक मामलों को प्रभावित नहीं करेगी और मामले खुद की मेरिट के आधार पर तय किए जाएंगे।'

छह माह बाद रिहा हुए थे कफील
बीते सितंबर माह में डॉक्टर कफील मथुरा जेल से रिहा हुए थे। डॉक्टर कफील खान को गोरखपुर के गुलहरिया थाने में दर्ज केस के सिलसिले में 29 जनवरी 2020 को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया था। जेल में रहते हुए रासुका की तामील कराई गई। डॉक्टर कफील पर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (CAA) और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (NRC) को लेकर भड़काऊ भाषण देने के आरोप में अलीगढ़ के डीएम ने NSA की कार्रवाई की थी। इसके खिलाफ डॉक्टर कफील की मां नुजहत परवीन ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। एक सितंबर को हाईकोर्ट ने अपना फैसला सुनाते हुए कहा था कि डॉक्टर के भाषण ने नफरत या हिंसा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कोई प्रयास नहीं दिखाई देता है।

2017 में चर्चा में आए थे कफील खान

डॉक्टर कफील खान 2017 में उस समय चर्चा में आए थे, जब गोरखपुर में बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में 60 से ज्यादा बच्चों की मौत एक सप्ताह के अंदर हो गई थी। तब डॉ. खान को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया था। उन्हें इंसेफेलाइटिस वार्ड में अपनी ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरतने और निजी प्रैक्टिस करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार भी किया गया था। हालांकि, पिछले साल उन्हें अदालत ने सभी आरोपों से बरी कर दिया था।

