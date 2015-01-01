पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कानपुर शूटआउट:DIG अनंत देव के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की सिफारिश; 3500 पन्नों की रिपोर्ट में SIT ने पुलिस-अपराधियों के गठजोड़ के कई खुलासे किए

लखनऊ16 मिनट पहले
गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे को दस जुलाई की सुबह कानपुर में एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया गया था।-फाइल फोटो
  • दो जुलाई की रात गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे व उसके गुर्गों ने आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या की थी
  • सरकार ने शूटआउट प्रकरण की जांच के लिए बनाई थी एसआईटी

कानपुर के बिकरु गांव में दो जुलाई की रात हुए शूटआउट मामले में SIT ने 3500 पन्नों की अपनी रिपोर्ट में पुलिस और अपराधियों के बीच गठजोड़ के अहम खुलासे किए हैं। जांच में तत्कालीन एसएसपी रहे DIG अनंत देव त्रिपाठी पर भ्रष्टाचार व पक्षपात के आरोप लगे थे, जो SIT की जांच में पुख्ता भी मिले हैं। उन पर कार्रवाई की सिफारिश की गई है। इससे पहले आईजी रेंज लखनऊ के द्वारा जांच में भी अनंत देव त्रिपाठी की भूमिका और दिवंगत सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्र के द्वारा लिखे गए पत्र की पुष्टि किए जाने की बात सामने आई थी।

अनंत देव पर लगे आरोप सही मिले, कई अन्य पर भी गिरेगी गाज

सूत्रों का कहना है कि डीआईजी अनंत देव त्रिपाठी पर लगे आरोप एसआईटी जांच में सही पाए गए। एसआईटी की जांच में अनंत देव त्रिपाठी के अलावा बिकरु थाना क्षेत्र व कानपुर नगर के कई थाना क्षेत्रों में तैनात रहे पुलिसकर्मियों और और विकास दुबे के बीच गठजोड़ के मामले सामने आए। जिन पर कार्रवाई की सिफारिश एसआईटी के द्वारा की गई है। एसआईटी की जांच में पाए गए तथ्यों के बाद तत्कालीन डीआईजी व अन्य शामिल पुलिस कर्मियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं।

एसआईटी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सरकार को सौंपी

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के निर्देश पर कानपुर शूटआउट की जांच के लिए एसआईटी का गठन किया गया था। अपर मुख्य सचिव संजय भूसरेड्ड़ी को को एसआईटी का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। इसके अलावा एडीजी एचआर शर्मा और आईजी जे. रवींद्र गौड़ एसआईटी के सदस्य थे। सूत्रों की माने तो एसआईटी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में पुलिस‚ राजस्व और आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की विकास दुबे से साठगांठ के तमाम पुख्ता प्रमाण जुटाए हैं। करीब 60 अधिकारियों के नाम और उनकी विकास दुबे के साथ रिश्तों के बारे में एसआईटी ने सरकार को अपनी रिपोर्ट दी है। रिपोर्ट का परीक्षण करने के बाद इन अधिकारियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

इनमें से अधिकतर पुलिस के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी हैं। जिन्होंने विकास दुबे के काले कारनामों में साथ देने के अलावा उसे संरक्षण दे रखा था। बिकरु कांड में आठ पुलिसकर्मियों को मौत की नींद सुलाने वाले विकास दुबे को ये अधिकारी और कर्मचारी पुलिस की गतिविधियों के बारे में सूचनाएं देते थे। साथ ही विकास दुबे के आपराधिक कृत्यों को खुर्द–बुर्द करने में मदद करते थे। इसकी वजह से विकास दुबे का हौसला बढ़ता चला गया और नतीजतन बिकरु कांड घटित हो गया। इन पुलिस अधिकारियों की मदद से विकास दुबे के खिलाफ चल रहे मुकदमों में प्रभावी पैरवी तक नहीं हो पाती थी। एसआईटी ने विकास दुबे के बीते एक साल के सीडीआर को खंगालने के बाद ऐसे पुलिसकर्मियों को चिन्हित किया है, जिनमें से अधिकतर चौबेपुर थाने से संबंधित हैं।

क्या था कानपुर शूटआउट?

कानपुर के चौबेपुर थाना के बिकरु गांव में 2 जुलाई की रात गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे और उसकी गैंग ने 8 पुलिसवालों की हत्या कर दी थी। अगली सुबह से ही यूपी पुलिस विकास गैंग के सफाए में जुट गई। 9 जुलाई को उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर से सरेंडर के अंदाज में विकास की गिरफ्तारी हुई थी। 10 जुलाई की सुबह कानपुर से 17 किमी पहले पुलिस ने विकास को एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया था। इस मामले में अब तक मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे समेत छह एनकाउंटर में मारे गए।

