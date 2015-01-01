पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कानपुर के बिकरूकांड में IPS अफसरों पर एक्शन:DIG अनंतदेव सस्पेंड, SSP दिनेश कुमार P. को नोटिस; SIT ने की थी कार्रवाई की सिफारिश

लखनऊ5 मिनट पहले
IPS अफसर अनंत देव तिवारी कानपुर के एसएसपी रहे हैं। उनके गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे के खास जय बाजपेयी के साथ की फोटो सामने आई थी।
  • अपर मुख्य सचिव संजय भूसरेड्डी की अगुवाई में तीन सदस्यीय SIT ने की थी मामले की जांच
  • जांच में 60 अधिकारियों के नाम और उनकी विकास दुबे के साथ रिश्तों के बारे में हुआ है खुलासा

कानपुर के बिकरु गांव में 2 जुलाई की रात हुए शूटआउट की SIT ने जांच की थी। इस प्रकरण में सूत्रों के हवाले से बड़ी खबर आ रही है कि SIT (स्पेशल इनवेस्टीगेशन टीम) की सिफारिश पर कानपुर में SSP रहे अनंतदेव तिवारी को योगी सरकार ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। वे वर्तमान में PSC मुरादाबाद में DIG थे। वहीं, SSP दिनेश कुमार P. को नोटिस दिया गया है। हालांकि, इसकी अभी कोई अधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं हुई है।

SIT की सिफारिश पर बीते 15 सालों से बिकरु इलाके में तैनात रहे CO, एडिशनल SP समेत 6 सब इंस्पेक्टर/इंस्पेक्टर पर भी जल्द ही कार्रवाई होगी। यहां गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे को गिरफ्तारी करने पहुंची 3 थानों की पुलिस टीम पर बदमाशों ने हमला कर दिया था। इस दौरान CO देवेंद्र मिश्र समेत 8 पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या कर दी गई थी।

3500 पन्नों की सौंपी थी रिपोर्ट

SIT ने पांच दिन पहले 3500 पन्नों की अपनी रिपोर्ट गृह विभाग को सौंपी थी। इसमें पुलिस और अपराधियों के बीच गठजोड़ के अहम खुलासे किए थे। जांच में तत्कालीन एसएसपी रहे DIG अनंत देव त्रिपाठी पर भ्रष्टाचार व पक्षपात के आरोप लगे थे, जो SIT की जांच में पुख्ता भी मिले हैं। उन पर कार्रवाई की सिफारिश की गई थी। इससे पहले IG रेंज लखनऊ के द्वारा जांच में भी अनंत देव त्रिपाठी की भूमिका और दिवंगत CO देवेंद्र मिश्र द्वारा लिखे गए पत्र की पुष्टि करने की बात सामने आई थी।

अनंत देव पर लगे आरोप सही मिले, कई अन्य पर भी गिरेगी गाज

DIG अनंत देव त्रिपाठी पर लगे आरोप SIT जांच में सही पाए गए। SIT की जांच में अनंत देव त्रिपाठी के अलावा बिकरु थाना क्षेत्र व कानपुर नगर के कई थाना क्षेत्रों में तैनात रहे पुलिसकर्मियों और और विकास दुबे के बीच गठजोड़ के मामले सामने आए। जिन पर कार्रवाई की सिफारिश SIT द्वारा की गई है।

अपर मुख्य सचिव की अगुवाई में हुई जांच

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के निर्देश पर कानपुर शूटआउट की जांच के लिए SIT का गठन किया गया था। अपर मुख्य सचिव संजय भूसरेड्ड़ी को को SIT का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। इसके अलावा ADG HR शर्मा और IG J. रवींद्र गौड़ SIT के सदस्य थे। SIT ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में पुलिस‚ राजस्व और आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की विकास दुबे से साठगांठ के तमाम पुख्ता प्रमाण जुटाए हैं। करीब 60 अधिकारियों के नाम और उनकी विकास दुबे के साथ रिश्तों के बारे में SIT ने सरकार को अपनी रिपोर्ट दी है।

