  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  • Kidnapping In Meerut Reveals New Twist In Kidnapping Of Transporter's Son, Police Claim Stepmother Had Run Away From Home

16 घंटे में अपहरण का सच सामने:ट्रांसपोर्टर के बेटे के अपहरणकांड का खुलासा; सौतेली मां से परेशान होकर घर से भागा था, 9 लाख रुपए भी अपने साथ ले गया था

मेरठ28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी में मेरठ की पुलिस ने एक अहपरण कांड का खुलासा करते हुए बच्चे को सकुशल बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस ने कहा है कि आरिफ अपनी सौतेली मां से परेशान होकर घर छोड़कर चला गया था।
  • अपहरण नहीं सौतेली मां से परेशान होकर घर से चला गया था ट्रांसपोर्टर का बेटा
  • पुलिस ने आरिफ को सकुशल बरामद करने के बाद यह खुलासा किया

उत्तर प्रदेश में मेरठ जिले के ट्रांसपोर्टर के बेटे को पुलिस ने सकुशल बरामद कर लिया है। उसका अपहरण नहीं हुआ था, पुलिस का कहना है कि वह अपनी सौतेली मां से परेशान होकर खुद ही घर छोड़कर चला गया था और अपने अपहरण की झूठी कहानी लिख गया था। घर से जाते समय वह अपने साथ करीब साढ़े नौ लाख रुपए भी ले गया था। पुलिस ने यह रकम भी बरामद कर ली है।

एसएसपी अजय साहनी ने मंगलवार को प्रेसवार्ता कर मीडिया को जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार को ट्रांसपोर्टर के 15 वर्षीय बेटे के अपहरण होने की सूचना पुलिस को मिली थी। परिजनों ने बताया था कि उनके मोबाइल पर 50 खोखे की फिरौती मांगी गई थी, घर से एक पर्चा भी मिला था, उस पर भी रकम का जिक्र किया गया था। पुलिस ने इस पूरे मामले की जांच करते हुए बच्चे की बरामदगी के लिए पांच टीमों का गठन किया था।

पूछताछ में बच्चे ने बताया कि सौतेली मां से था परेशान

उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस को इस मामले में मंगलवार को सफलता मिली और बच्चे को सकुशल बरामद कर लिया गया। एसएसपी ने बताया कि पूछताछ में बच्चे ने बताया कि वह अपनी सौतेली मां से परेशान होकर घर छोड़कर चला गया था। बाद में वह अपनी दोनों बहनों को भी यहां ले जाने की योजना बना रहा था। घर से जाते समय वह करीब साढ़े नौ लाख रुपए भी अपने साथ ले गया था। एसएसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने पैसे भी बच्चे के पास से बरामद कर लिए हैं। पूरे मामले की अभी और भी जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है।

वहीं दूसरी ओर बच्चा सकुशल बरामद होने पर ​परिजनों में खुशी देखी जा रही है। बच्चे को सकुशल बरामद करने वाली टीम को अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह की ओर से एक लाख रुपए का नकद इनाम देने की घोषणा की गई है। एसएसपी ने बताया कि इस पूरी घटना का 16 घंटे के अंदर खुलासा किया गया है।

