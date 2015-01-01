पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ललितपुर में हादसा:अवैध खनन कर भाग रहे डंफर बाइक सवार किसान को कुचलने के बाद पलटा, किसान की हुई मौत

ललितपुर9 मिनट पहले
डंफर की चपेट में आने से गम्भीर रूप से घायल अशोक को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।
उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर बानपुर मार्ग पर स्थित ग्राम रजवारा में तेज गति से जा रहा डंफर बाइक सवार किसान को बाइक रौंदते हुए पलट गया। इस घटना में बाइक सवार किसान की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई ।

जानकारी के अनुसार, ललितपुर कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र के रजवारा निवासी किसान अशोक राय पुत्र पन्ना राय ( 35) बुधवार की सुबह 10 :30 बजे अनाज बेचने के लिए घर से बाइक से घर से निकला ही था कि बानपुर से ललितपुर की ओर तेज गति से भाग रहा डंफर पीछे से बाइक सवार किसान को रौंदते हुए पलट गया। जिसके बाद डंफर चालक मौके से भाग निकला। इधर ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे और गम्भीर रूप से घायल अशोक को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां चिकित्सकों ने अशोक को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। इधर मृतक के बड़े भाई जवाहर ने बताया कि डंफर अवैध रूप से खनन कर मिट्टी ढोने का काम कर रहा था । उसने बताया कि अशोक चार भाइयों में सबसे छोटा था। उसकी दो पुत्रियां हैं।

