गाजियाबाद में अविश्वसनीय घटना:घर छोड़कर गई मां और भाई के लिए रो रही थी 4 साल की बच्ची; गुस्साए बाप ने उसे गला दबाकर मार डाला

गाजियाबाद19 मिनट पहले
यूपी के गाजियाबाद जिले के साहिबाबाद इलाके में एक पिता ने अपनी चार साल की बेटी का इसलिए गला दबा दिया क्योंकि वह अपनी मां के लिए लगातार रो रही थी।
  • बच्ची की मां घर छोड़कर चली गई थी, गुस्से में पिता ने उठाया कदम
  • बच्ची के शव को टेंपो में लेकर पत्नी को ढूंढने नोएडा की तरफ निकल गया

उत्तर प्रदेश में गाजियाबाद जिले के नेहरू गार्डन इलाके में जो हुआ उस पर आप विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे। एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी चार साल की बेटी की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। बच्ची का कसूर सिर्फ ये था कि वह अपनी मां और भाई की याद करके रो रही थी। पिता से झगड़ा होने पर उसकी मां अपने बेटे को लेकर चली गई थी, जबकि बच्ची को छोड़ गई थी।

घटना गुरुवार शाम की है। बच्ची की हत्या करने के बाद उसके शव को टेंपो में लेकर आरोपी अपनी पत्नी को ढूंढने नोएडा की तरफ निकल गया। इस बीच आरोपी के छोटे भाई ने भाई के लापता होने की सूचना कंट्रोल रूम को दे दी। नोएडा पुलिस ने सेक्टर-11 से आरोपी पिता को पकड़ लिया और खोड़ा पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

सुल्तानपुर का रहने वाला है आरोपी पिता

खोड़ा के नेहरू गार्डन इलाके में वासुदेव गुप्ता रहता है। वह मूलरूप से सुल्तानपुर का रहने वाला है और टेंपो चलाता है। उसकी पत्नी एक स्पा सेंटर में काम करती है। करीब बीस दिन पहले पत्नी अपने तीन साल बेटे के साथ घर छोड़कर चली गई थी। घर पर वह अपनी चार साल की बेटी अदिति को छोड़ गई थी। पुलिस के मुताबिक गुरुवार दोपहर को अदिति मां-भाई की याद में रो रही थी। वासुदेव बेटी को चुप करा रहा था लेकिन बेटी चुप नहीं हुई।

टैंपो से लेकर जा रहा था शव
पुलिस ने सूचना पर आरोपी को नोएडा सेक्टर-11 में टेंपो समेत पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने टेंपो की तलाशी ली तो उसमें बच्ची का शव रखा हुआ था। पुलिस ने बच्ची के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। इसके बाद नोएडा पुलिस ने आरोपी पिता को खोड़ा पुलिस को सौंप दिया। थाना खोड़ा एसएचओ असलम ने बताया कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बच्ची के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। बच्ची की मां को पुलिस तलाश रही है।

