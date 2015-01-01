पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Leopard Strolling In The Streets; An Atmosphere Of Panic Among The People, Forest Department Caught After A Lot Of Trouble

गाजियाबाद में खौफ:शहर के पॉश इलाके में टहलता दिखा तेंदुआ; लोगों में दहशत का माहौल, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद वन विभाग ने पकड़ा

गाजियाबाद7 मिनट पहले
  • बुधवार करीब 11 बजे पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम
  • सीसीटीवी कैमरों को चेक करने के बाद चला अभियान

उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद में राजनगर स्थित गाजियाबाद विकास प्राधिकरण (GDA ) वीसी कंचन वर्मा की कोठी में मंगलवार सुबह करीब साढ़े 10 बजे तेंदुआ दिखा। काम कर रहे सफाईकर्मी हरिओम ने सबसे पहले उसे देखा। सूचना मिलने पर जानवर के पैर के निशान की खोज करने के लिए टीम काफी समय तक लगी रही लेकिन, गिली मिट्टी नहीं होने से पैरों के चिह्न नहीं मिल सके। सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज चेक किया, जिसमें तेंदुए की तरह जानवर दिखा। बाद में काफी मशक्कत के बाद वन विभाग की टीम ने तेंदुए का रेस्क्यू कर लिया।

हरिओम ने बताया कि तेजी से तेंदुआ मेरी ओर बढ़ा लेकिन समय रहते मैं अंदर भाग गया। जल्दबाजी में गिरने से चोट भी लग गई। वीसी के स्टाफ ने इसकी जानकारी डीएम कार्यालय में दी, जहां से वन विभाग को सूचना दी गई। सुबह करीब 11 बजे वन विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंच कर जांच शुरू की।

