पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पिटाई से शादी तक:आधी रात को प्रेमिका से मिलने पहुंचे प्रेमी की जमकर धुनाई; 5 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद दोनों परिवार शादी को तैयार, फिर बजी शहनाई

रामपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मामला रामपुर जिले के अजीम नगर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव का है। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • जिले के अजीमनगर में सामने आया मामला
  • प्रेमी अक्सर प्रेमिका से मिलने आया करता था

उत्तर प्रदेश के रामपुर जिले में आधी रात को प्रेमिका से मिलने पहुंचे प्रेमी को युवती के परिजनों ने पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद प्रेमी की रातभर धुनाई की। दिन निकलते ही आरोपी को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। लेकिन थोड़ी देर बाद ही गांव वालों का दिल पसीज गया और उन्होंने मध्यस्थता करते हुए प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की शादी करा दी।

जानकारी के अनुसार, मामला अजीम नगर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव का है। रामपुर जिले के स्वार निवासी युवक का अजीम नगर थाना इलाके के एक गांव में रहने वाली युवती के साथ प्रेम संबंध था। प्रेमी अक्सर अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलने आया करता था। गुरुवार की देर रात 12 बजे प्रेमी प्रेमिका से मिलने उसके घर पहुंच गया। प्रेमिका के परिजनों को कुछ आहट हुई तो वे सतर्क हो गए। इससे पहले प्रेमी कुछ समझ पाता परिजनों ने उसे कमरे में ही पकड़ लिया।

शोर-शराबा होने पर आसपास के लोग आ गए और प्रेमी की धुनाई कर दी। युवक को कमरे में बंद करने के बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और आरोपी युवक को थाने ले आई।
गांव के लोगों ने कराई सुलह

गांव के सम्मानित लोगों ने समझौता कराने का प्रयास शुरू कर दिया। करीब पांच घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद दोनों के परिवार शादी के लिए सहमत हो गए। इसके बाद पंडित को बुलाया गया और शादी की तैयारी शुरू हुई। शुक्रवार शाम को प्रेमी जोड़े ने एक दूसरे के गले में वरमाला डाल अपना जीवनसाथी चुन लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारती और पति हर्ष को NDPS कोर्ट ने 4 दिसंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, जमानत पर कल सुनवाई - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें