लखनऊ की हवा हुई खराब:नवाबों की नगरी में सांस लेना हुआ मुश्किल; 24 घंटे में लखनऊ का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में 16 प्वाइंट की हुई बढ़ोतरी

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बोर्ड की छापामार टीमों ने मंगलवार को दो दर्जन से अधिक उद्योगों और निर्माण स्थलों का औचक निरीक्षण किया है।
  • राजधानी में प्रदूषण फैलाने पर 13 उद्योगों और छह एजेंसियों को नोटिस
  • नोटिस जारी कर सरकार ने सभी से 15 दिन में जवाब देने को कहा है

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में बीते 24 घंटे में तापमान लखनऊ के वायु प्रदूषण में 16 प्वाइंट की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। राजधानी की एयर क्वालिटी इंडे़क्स 332 तक पहुंच गया है। इस संख्या में वायु प्रदूषण के मानकों में अत्यंत खराब कहा जाता है। हवा में पीएम 10 और पीएम 2.5 की मात्रा बढ़ने पर राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की छापामार टीमों ने प्रदूषण करने वाले दो दर्जन से अधिक उद्योगों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इनमें 13 उद्योगों में वायु प्रदूषण के मानकों का उल्लंघन पाया गया है। बोर्ड प्रशासन ने सभी उद्योगों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करके 15 दिन में जवाब देने को कहा है।

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के निर्देशों का सरकारी विभाग सख्ती से अनु पालन कराने में नाकाम साबित हो जा हो रहे हैं। बोर्ड की सख्ती के चलते बीते एक सप्ताह तक लखनऊ की एक्यूआई अन्य स्थानों से काफी बेहतर रहा है। रविवार से राजधानी की हवा लगातार अत्यंत खराब स्तर पर बनी हुई है। हवा पीएम 2.5 की मात्रा बढ़ने से राजधानी की हवा अत्यंत खराब स्तर पर पहुंच गयी है।

मंगलवार को कई जगहों पर हुआ औचक निरीक्षण
लखनऊ के क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण अधिकारी रामकरन ने बताया कि बोर्ड की छापामार टीमों ने मंगलवार को दो दर्जन से अधिक उद्योगों और निर्माण स्थलों का औचक निरीक्षण किया है। इनमें कई स्थानों पर वायु प्रदूषण के मानकों का उल्लंघन पाया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि छह निर्माण एजेंसियों तथा 13 उद्योगों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इन सभी परिसरों में फिर से औचक निरीक्षण किया जाएगा और वायु प्रदूषण के मानकों का उल्लंघन पाये जाने पर आर्थिक जुर्माने के साथ ही अन्य विधिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी

